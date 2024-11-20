Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Another day, another round of jaw-dropped cohost reactions to Donald Trump‘s latest cabinet picks. This time, on Wednesday’s (November 20) episode, the hot topic of the day was the nominations of Dr. Mehmet Oz to head up Medicare and Medicaid programs and the WWE’s Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education. And, as has become increasingly common lately, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin got into a heated tiff during the conversation.

Whoopi Goldberg introduced the segment by noting that there are “two more TV stars” potentially joining in the incoming administration. Then, Joy Behar noted that Dr. Oz, though a heart surgeon, doesn’t have administrative experience, and added, “They might as well pick Dr. Pimple-Popper.” Behar then went on to guess that Trump is “in burning-down mode” and wants to “just destroy all these organizations and start all over it again… Something like that is going on in his brain.”

Sunny Hostin pointed to a recent opinion piece indicating that “authoritarians put fools and jesters in power positions” to “consolidate power” and that these picks are simply an exercise of that.

Then, Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in and said she’s “in wait-and-see mode” and eating popcorn as she watches it all unfold. About Dr. Oz, she predicted he’d be surrounded by competent career professionals to protect the institutions, while McMahon’s prerogative would be school choice vouchers, which Griffin detailed her reasons for supporting.

Sara Haines chimed in to say that she’s simply exhausted by the constant stream of controversial picks, saying, “I’m so tired of having to read-in to every damn department that he names someone for … We need a break from all of these.” She also added that she isn’t in agreement with McMahon’s policies.

Hostin then took the floor to argue against Griffin’s point on the educational system, noting that the beneficiaries of a school choice system are statistically more likely to already be wealthy and in private schools. From there, though, it devolved into a full-on shouting match between herself and Griffin as Griffin repeatedly tried to interrupt Hostin’s speech on the matter.

“I went to public school,” Griffin said between comments “You got to go to private school.”

Goldberg interrupted to stop the conversation, telling Griffin, “There is no last thing right now,” when she tried to continue speaking. “What’s happening is no one can hear anything.”

“I haven’t gotten a word in. She’s been talking for three minutes,” Griffin complained.

“You got the first two,” Hostin snapped back.

After commercial break, Goldberg returned to the subject, with Griffin and Hostin both donning smiles as the moderator noted that sharing opinions on the show can be “messy,” but that’s the way it’s supposed to work.

Behar had a simpler explanation for the snapping, saying, “We lost the election. We’re miserable. Half of the country is miserable. And let’s just tell the truth: We’re mad he won.” She then put her theory on the picks plainly by saying, “Linda McMahon donated 21 million dollars to Trump, and that’s why she’s in that position. Dr. Oz won five Emmys and that’s why he’s in.”

This isn’t the first time Griffin and Hostin have had a dust-up during their “Hot Topic” discussions. They previously had an on-air spat over the reason for Trump’s election not once but twice.

As Sunny was trying to make a VAILD point, Alyssa proceeded to intentionally interrupt Sunny and even got sassy with both Whoopi and Joy. #TheView pic.twitter.com/GcLW2Q4TYf — The Chanteezy Is Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) November 20, 2024

