Savannah & Chase Chrisley Describe Parents’ ‘Inhumane’ Prison Conditions

Siblings Savannah and Chase Chrisley have provided an update on their incarcerated parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, describing their prison conditions as “inhumane” and a “nightmare.”

Chase joined his sister on her Unlocked podcast, where he shared an update on how his mom and dad are doing. “They both have no air, no air conditioning,” he claimed. “They’re both in states where it gets 100-plus degrees, and there’s no air conditioning.”

Savannah agreed, saying, “It’s a nightmare, it’s awful,” before claiming that there are “poisonous snakes” just “casually slithering on the floor” in her mother’s cell.

“It’s not Fear Factor,” Chase responded.

Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in June 2022 and began their prison sentences in January 2023. Todd is serving 12 years at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie is serving seven years at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

“There’s no reason why anyone — I don’t care if you’ve killed somebody, if you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning,” Chase continued, while Savannah added, “I mean, air conditioning is the least of it whenever you’ve got black mold, asbestos, and everything, lead-based paint, snakes.”

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons didn’t comment on any specific allegations but told the LA Times, “We can assure you all AICs have unlimited access to drinking water and the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is monitoring the ventilation at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Pensacola and the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington, as one of our highest priorities is the safety of BOP employees and AICs.”

During the podcast, Savannah also revealed that the family had hired a new legal team to appeal her parents’ prison sentences.

“We have had some new legal counsel that has entered into the game,” she stated. “We’re doing everything that we possibly can to fight this appeal… I don’t care if I have to take this to the Supreme Court. There is no quitting that’s happening. We have a great team of people behind us that I’m so blessed and grateful for.”

Savannah also revealed she has been working on a six-page letter to send to “all” U.S. senators, noting things she claims “went wrong” in her parents’ case.