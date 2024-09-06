Where in the world is Julie Chrisley? That’s what fans have been wondering over the past week after the Federal Bureau of Prisons website listed her current status as “Not in BOP custody.”

While fans have been speculating about the reality star’s whereabouts, the U.S. Marshals Service has now confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Julie is in their custody as she awaits her resentencing court date on September 25. The U.S. Marshals handle the transport of federal prisoners.

Julie has been serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. However, in June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal, and she is now awaiting resentencing.

The Chrisley Knows Best star is scheduled to appear in court in Atlanta on September 25. She previously requested to attend the hearing via Zoom call, though a judge denied her request last month.

Earlier this week, the BOP confirmed that Julie is not currently in their custody, noting, “there are several reasons why an individual may be referenced as ‘not in BOP custody.’”

“Incarcerated individuals who were previously in FBOP custody and who have not completed their sentence may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons,” the statement read.

The BOP said that was all they could reveal due to security reasons.

Julie’s exact location is unknown, though fans have been speculating that she could be in transit or locked up in a different prison as she awaits her court date. Some think she could even have been moved to the dangerous Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Fans have also been speculating on the terms of the resentencing, with many wondering if Julie will be released by the end of the year. Back in June, one of Julie’s attorneys, Jay Surgent, said his client’s sentence could be “significantly knocked off by one to two years.”

However, he noted that Julie would likely be moved to a halfway house to finish out her sentence, allowing her to live in a location closer to her family.