Savannah Chrisley Gives Update on Parents After Todd’s Appeal Bid Gets Rejected

Savannah Chrisley has opened up about the possibility of mom Julie Chrisley being released from prison year, and how her father Todd is coping after his appeal to be freed was rejected,

Julie has been serving time at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky since January 2023. She was sentenced to seven years in prison.

On her podcast Unlocked, Savannah discussed being “hopeful” that her mother will be home within the next few months – even as early as Thanksgiving.

“I’m making it my goal that, like, by Thanksgiving, she’s home,” Savannah said. “So I will keep you guys updated on that whole process.”

Savannah’s latest episode follows her parents’ case resentencing on Friday June 21, during which Julie’s appeal was accepted whereas Todd Chrisley’s was rejected.

The three-judge panel found there was insufficient evidence that Julie was involved with her husband Todd‘s bank fraud scheme since its conception in 2006. Todd’s conviction, however, was upheld. As his appeal was rejected, Todd maintains his now-10-year sentence, and is projected to be released from the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on Jan. 22, 2033 – two years earlier than his original sentence. But it’s not the news he wanted, although Savannah insists he iOS coping well.

‘He’s fine,” she said on the podcast. “He was crying, like happy tears, knowing that mom could be home. That’s the only thing he cares about right now is getting her home.

“Mom was obviously heartbroken for dad, but hopefully she can come home and then she can go visit him, and that will be a game changer, I think, for his overall mental health and wellbeing…and her’s too.”

Savannah added that if her mom returns from prison early, she would have time to focus on “all of Dad’s stuff,” which includes filing a motion for ineffective counsel.

“The appeals court gave us a very very solid case for ineffective counsel by saying [the] trial lawyer should have done x, y, and z. They should have objected. They should have filed the motion timely,” she said. “For some reason, they decided to file it 2 years past the deadline. So none of that really makes sense to me, especially when you spend an absolute fortune.”

In the meantime, the Chrisley’s look to Julie’s ongoing hearing.

“So now we sit and wait, hopefully, no more than 90 days to go for that hearing,” Savannah added. “And hopefully, she comes home because the appeals court said they could not find the evidence used to convict Mom. So that is a really big deal.”

Following the June trial, Julie’s attorney Jay Surgent said her sentence could be significantly reduced as well as becoming more likely that Julie could reside in a halfway house towards the end of her sentence.

“Hopefully, she comes home,” Savannah added. “If she comes home, oh my gosh, life will be so much better.”

Though excited at the potentially positive turn for the Chrisley family, Savannah doesn’t want to “get her hopes up” for her own sake as well as that of her younger brother Grayson Chrisley.

“I know for me that I’m in this place of wanting to rejoice, but at the same time, I don’t wanna get my hopes up. I tend to do that a lot,” she said. “So I just don’t want to disappoint her. I don’t want to disappoint Grayson.”