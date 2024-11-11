Savannah Chrisley Shares Update on Parents Todd & Julie After Trump Win

Savannah Chrisley is speaking out about her incarcerated parents in the wake of Donald Trump‘s election win, amid speculation that the newly-elected president could just pardon the reality couple. And Savannah is also giving followers an update on how her mom and dad are doing in prison.

In a new video clip Savannah admits she is “at a loss for words” over a judge’s ruling that has seen two more years of probation added to her mom Julie Chrisley‘s sentence.

In 2022, Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington, while Todd was handed a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Both Julie and Todd appealed their sentences, and Julie was granted a resentencing hearing at an Atlanta court on September 25. However, the judge upheld Julie’s conviction.

Last month, TV Insider reported that Julie’s sentence actually got worse, as one small detail from the judge’s ruling went unnoticed. In court documents shared by a Reddit user online, it was revealed that Julie’s sentence increased from three years supervised release to five years supervised release.

Reacting to the news on Thursday, November 7, Savannah wrote on Instagram, “I’m completely at a loss for words right now. Instead of showing mercy, the judge has extended my mom’s probation by TWO MORE YEARS. How does less evidence somehow lead to more time?”

She added, “It’s hard to make sense of it all. I’m just praying the appeal is granted. My mom has already been through so much, but no matter what, Julie Chrisley always finds a way to keep going. Her strength is nothing short of extraordinary, and I’ll continue to stand by her, no matter the hurdles.”

In the accompanying video, Savannah confirmed, “We are appealing that sentence,” and revealed that her mom is now “back in Lexington.”

“What [Julie] endured, no human should have to endure,” she continued. “So it breaks my heart to know that my mom was the one to endure that.

“And when it comes to dad, the retaliation is still in full effect.”

In the past, Savannah has repeatedly claimed that her father is getting picked on in prison because of his fame and family members being outspoken about his prison treatment.

The reaction to Savannah’s post was mixed, with one commenter writing, “I’m so confused… does she not understand they’re guilty????????”

Another added, “Your parents are no different than anyone else. We all have to pay the price for wrongdoing sooner/later.”

“I love Savannah but baby they committed a crime. A crime with the IRS! You can’t POSSIBLY think they are going be light on them? Like really be honest with yourself!!!” said another.

“They went on tv flaunted all their “wealth” then they are charged with fraud and you are surprised? They did the crime, they do the time,” wrote one Instagram user.

A more optimistic commenter wrote, “Trump pardon coming so soon!!!!”

Last week, Savannah took to social media to celebrate Donald Trump‘s presidential victory. She previously spoke about her parents’ incarceration at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, back in July.