‘The Simpsons’ Shocker as Milhouse Voice Pamela Hayden Exits — Will She Be Replaced?

The Simpsons fans were in for difficult news and a big loss to the town of Springfield on Wednesday (November 20). Pamela Hayden, who originated the voice of Bart’s bespectacled best pal Milhouse and many other mainstay characters, announced she is retiring from voice acting and is leaving the show.

“The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons?……not easily,” she shared in a press release. “It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse (and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others).”

The show shared that her final performance as Milhouse and Jimbo Jones will air this Sunday, November 24, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. The episode will “Treehouse Of Horror: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes.”

The bittersweet news came alongside a tribute video (below) titled, “Thank you for 35 years of Milhouse and so many more, Pamela Hayden!”

Thank you for 35 years of Milhouse and so many more, Pamela Hayden! Watch her final performance on #TheSimpsons this Sunday on @FOXTV, next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/Ywr55m2Xwh — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) November 20, 2024

The video included the on-screen message, “As you retire after 35 years, we celebrate you. Your voices made us laugh. We fell in love with Milhouse. We will miss you!”

Fans took to social media stunned by the news, fearing Milhouse would be written off the show.

“So this is what it feels like, when doves cry,” one X user wrote below the sendoff video.

“Wow! Caught me completely off guard! I wish her the absolute best!” wrote another.

“Wow – it’ll be the end of an era wait this is so unexpected… i’m actually sad about this,” wrote a third.

“What ever happens don’t write off Milhouse,” wrote a fourth.

“Is this the untimely end of Milhouse?” wondered a fifth.

As for whether Milhouse will be written off the show, the press release stated there will be a replacement: “casting for her characters will begin soon.”

A Simpsons writer specified on X that Hayden’s last episode, technically, is not this Sunday. She will still offer her voice to a smattering of episodes, with her last-ever being “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” shortly after.

A beautiful tribute to a beautiful soul. We already miss her. One correction: This Sunday is not her final performance. The last show she recorded was “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” But she appears in “The Past and the Furious” and “Yellow Planet” which air after O C’mon. https://t.co/buSVS9ccWd — Carolyn Omine (@CarolynOmine) November 20, 2024

Elsewhere the press release, the top figures behind the beloved series spoke on the departure. Matt Groening discussed Milhouse’s origins and how his name came from former president Richard Nixon. “Bart needed someone to talk to in the school cafeteria,” he stated. “We named him Milhouse because that was the most unfortunate name a kid could have. “Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her,” shared Groening.

Milhouse is a favorite of the show’s writing staff. Executive Producer Al Jean explained, “most of the writers are more like Milhouse than Bart. Executive Producer James L Brooks said, “She is a model for having a great spirit for every cast she has been a part of. We will miss her.”

Current showrunner Matt Selmen also offered his kind words for her sendoff, “Pamela’s talent and joy and love for her characters has added a magic to The Simpsons that will never be forgotten. Everything’s coming up Pamela!”

Her closing message to fans was, “Here’s to everyone who made this terrific ride I’ve been on possible. Thanks for 35 years!! Be well and happy. My best to you all. P.S. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”

Her final “Treehouse of Horror” episode is described as follows: “A tattooed man at a mysterious night circus transports Lisa into three strange stories from the innocent 1950s, the chilling retro-present, and a brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world.”

The animated Fox institution is currently airing Season 36, which began with a fake-out series finale episode on September 29.

The Simpsons, Treehouse Of Horror: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes, Sunday, November 24, 8/7c, Fox