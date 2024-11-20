Suits LA will welcome a familiar face into the fold as Gabriel Macht is officially set to reprise his role as lawyer Harvey Specter in the NBC spinoff.

As fans will recall, Macht originated the role on USA Network‘s original drama Suits which aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. According to Deadline, Macht will appear in a recurring capacity.

The outlet reported that Macht is anticipated to reprise his role for a three-episode arc in the Los Angeles-based spinoff. Suits, as viewers will recall, was set in New York City but primarily filmed in Toronto. Suits LA‘s series premiere is fast approaching as NBC recently unveiled the show will debut on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Macht further teased his return to the role on Instagram, where he posted a video of himself suiting up. “When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right,” the actor captioned the video. Watch it, above.

When it comes to the inclusion of Specter, it makes sense as Suits LA follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a fellow former prosecutor from New York. Whether or not there are ties between Specter and Black remains to be seen, but it’s exciting to consider the possibility of Specter crossing paths with the newest lead of the Suits franchise.

In addition to Amell, Suits LA also features Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg. As fans of the original series will recall, Specter was last seen in the series finale, leaving his career as a corporate lawyer alongside wife Donna (Sarah Rafferty) as they moved to Seattle to join Mike Ross’ (Patrick J. Adams) legal clinic.

Stay tuned for more on Macht’s return as Harvey Specter as we approach Suits LA‘s premiere and let us know who you hope to see back in the Suits world in the comments section.

Suits LA, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 23, 2025, 9/8c, NBC