Is Julie Chrisley’s Prison Nightmare About to End?

Julie Chrisley is just a few weeks away from her resentencing hearing on September 25, and fans have been sharing their thoughts on whether or not she will be released in time for Thanksgiving.

The reality star has been serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. However, in June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal, and she is due in court in Atlanta later this month to hear the judge’s verdict on her resentencing.

Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has previously expressed her hopes that her mom will be released and be back home in time for Thanksgiving. While some Chrisley Knows Best fans are hoping for the same, others believe Julie could be in for a rude awakening.

“I’m guessing maybe a year will come off but I don’t see her release til next year at the earliest,” wrote one Reddit user. “They haven’t even expressed any remorse so I don’t think the judge will cut her any slack, especially when she ordered her appearance for resentencing like she did.”

“The Chrisleys created long term ill will by trash talking everybody involved, including the court(s),” said another. “The judge will only grant her the minimum legally required sentence reduction (if any). Pay back is a dish best served cold.”

Another wrote, “Just my thoughts they will vacate two years and release in January so she’s completed two full years. Add in good time and the 80 percent of sentence…… I believe she will be out next year.”

“Look for the judge to amend her sentence to four years, down from the originally sentenced seven years. Her restitution will likely be adjusted, as well as her time on supervised release,” suggested another. “If her sentence is reduced to four years she could be released from prison around this time next year. But to a halfway house. Not home initially.”

They added, “But I would strongly doubt she will be spending this Thanksgiving at home.”

“The amount of money they stole, I can see a year, maybe 2 off. But not home for the holidays, they even doubled down on their innocence and tried to blame the state, saying they were being set up,” wrote one commenter.

Another said, “I’m guessing maybe June or July 2025. Halfway house, possibly house arrest after that.”

Back in June, one of Julie’s attorneys, Jay Surgent, said his client’s sentence could be “significantly knocked off by one to two years.” He also believed Julie would likely go to a halfway house towards the end of her sentence, allowing her to live for the last six months to one year of her sentence in a location closer to her family.

Fans have recently been speculating about Julie’s whereabouts after a screenshot from the BOP: Federal Bureau of Prisons website showed that the reality star was no longer in the custody of the BOP. This most likely means Julie is already in transit for her court date in Atlanta.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the BOP confirmed that Julie is not currently in their custody, noting, “there are several reasons why an individual may be referenced as ‘not in BOP custody’… Incarcerated individuals who were previously in FBOP custody and who have not completed their sentence may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons.”