Julie Chrisley Mystery: Has She Been Moved To a Different Prison?

Julie Chrisley is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, September 25, for her resentencing, and fans think she might already be in transit or have been moved to a different prison.

The discovery came from a user on the ChrisleyKnowsPrison Reddit forum, who shared a screenshot from the BOP: Federal Bureau of Prisons website that shows Julie is no longer in the custody of the BOP. The post, which includes Julie’s name, age, and current release date (05/07/2028), lists her location as “Not in BOP custody.”

Julie has been serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion.

However, in June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal after a three-judge panel found there was insufficient evidence that Julie was involved with her husband‘s bank fraud scheme since its conception in 2006. Todd’s conviction was upheld, and he will continue his 10-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Julie previously requested to attend her upcoming resentencing via Zoom call; however, a judge denied her request, so she must appear in an Atlanta court in person.

The reality star’s attorney, Alex Little, said the “BOP likely would transfer her via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy, multiple-hour trip while shackled to facilitate her appearance in court.”

Given the “Not in BOP custody” status, fans believe Julie is already in transit for her upcoming court date.

“Should mean she’s in route to another facility. Since she’s minimum security, there are a variety of ways the transfer for her court date in GA could happen,” wrote one Reddit user.

“For sure she is on her way to her court hearing. She is going to be in a county jail somewhere around her court,” added another. “Even if she was released to home confinement it shows as still in BOP custody. It will just list the area of the RRM. That is the region that monitors the ankle monitors and puts down the rules.”

“It means she is in US marshals custody,” said one commenter. “That designation also means released from custody to halfway house.”

Others wondered if she’d been moved to Fulton County Jail in Atlanta while she awaits her court date.

“If she’s being held in Fulton County Jail she will be in for a shock. Total s*** hole,” wrote one commenter.

“That jail is on local news at least once a week. Needs to be torn down!” said another, while one user added, “She will never be able to handle that.”

When one user asked why Julie would be transported so early, another commenter answered, “She is one of many in the system just being shuffled. It take several days for intake so she could be in Fulton Co or another low level jail a week before updates.”