It may feel as though fall 2024 premieres have just begun, but networks are already looking ahead to midseason premieres for new hits and returning favorites in 2025.

As we look ahead to the new year, ABC is the first network to announce its upcoming premieres. While some titles are gearing up for their midseason finales, these premieres tease the next time fans will be able to catch TV newbies like High Potential and Doctor Odyssey as well as ABC network freshman 9-1-1. Meanwhile, long-awaited premieres for Will Trent, The Rookie, American Idol, and The Bachelor are being unveiled alongside debut dates for Tim Allen and Kat Dennings‘ new series Shifting Gears as well as the new Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

And make way for broadcast debuts of Hulu hits Only Murders in the Building Season 2 and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Plus, The Conners set their final season return for March with an exact premiere date to be announced. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Press Your Luck are also slated to return in 2025. See the current midseason lineup for ABC, below. And stay tuned for more titles from other networks as they’re unveiled in the weeks ahead.

Tuesday, January 2

8:00 p.m.: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Series Premiere) (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Only Murders in the Building (Broadcast Season 2 Premiere – two hours) (ABC)

Sunday, January 5

7:00 p.m.: AFV (Midseason Return) (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney (ABC)

Tuesday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Will Trent (Season 3 Premiere) (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: High Potential (Midseason Return) (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (Season 7 Premiere) (ABC)

Wednesday, January 8

8:00 p.m.: Shifting Gears (Series Premiere) (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Midseason Return) (ABC)

9:02 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 3 Premiere) (ABC)

10:02 p.m.: What Would You Do? (Midseason Return) (ABC)

Friday, January 17

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (Midseason Return) (ABC)

Saturday, January 25

8:00 p.m.: NBA Countdown Presented by Papa Johns (ABC)

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors (ABC)

Monday, January 27

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelor (Season 29 Premiere – two hours) (ABC)

10:01 p.m.: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Broadcast Premiere) (ABC)

Thursday, January 30

9:00 p.m.: Scamanda (Series Premiere) (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Broadcast Series Premiere) (ABC)

Thursday, March 6

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Midseason Return) (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Doctor Odyssey (Midseason Return) (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (Midseason Return) (ABC)

Sunday, March 9

8:00 p.m.: American Idol (Season 8 Premiere – two hours) (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 8 Premiere) (ABC)