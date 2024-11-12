Savannah Chrisley Branded a ‘Grifter’ Over Evening Gown Request for Trump Event

Savannah Chrisley has been blasted as a “grifter” after she revealed she will be heading to Mar-a-Lago this week to celebrate Donald Trump‘s presidential victory and is in need of a dress designer.

The reality star is one of the guests invited to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Investor Summit taking place at Mar-a-Lago from November 14th to 16th. The event is described as “a patriotic celebration of what has made America great and how we will keep America great” and will feature guest speakers, including actor Scott Baio.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 11, Savannah wrote, “Headed to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday and need an evening gown.” She then asked for “any designers” to message her.

Fans on Reddit reacted to Savannah’s post, with one user writing, “Use some of the money your parents fraudulently obtained and buy your own dress.”

“Grifters gonna grift,” wrote another.

Another added, “I would love to pose as a designer and send her some from Temu.”

Others commented on how Savannah is probably hoping to convince Trump and other influential Conservatives to pardon her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are serving federal prison sentences for bank and tax fraud. In 2022, Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington, while Todd was handed a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Savannah, who spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July, has been campaigning for her parents’ convictions to be overturned for the past two years.

“Yall think I am crazy but I guarantee Trump pardons the Chrisley’s,” wrote one Reddit commenter.

“AGREED! I’ve been thinking this same thing ever since she spoke at the convention. The Jules and Todd will be out sometime in 2025,” responded another fan.

“If he does- they are going to be insufferable when they get out,” replied another.

Another wrote, “He probably will simply because they have a lot of fame from their tv show and it’s all about the social media publicity these days. I’m sure they have lots of fans that have no idea they were professional grifters that his team knows they can capitalize off of. They’ll be posting about it for years to come.”

Others disagreed, with one user writing, “Highly doubt it. what can the chrisleys do for him? nothing.”

“No way. Not happening,” said another.

“I disagree- she’ll be outraged & will head to the far left,” another added.

Do you think Trump will pardon the Chrisleys? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.