‘Will Trent’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Now that the Season 2 finale has flipped everything on its head on Will Trent, it’s time to look forward what will happen in Season 3, which is coming back later this year.

Though details are still somewhat slim about how the story will continue after such a heartbreaking sequence of events in the abbreviated second season, we do have a few details to share already.

When will Will Trent Season 3 premiere?

ABC announced that Will Trent Season 3 will be part of its midseason releases during the fall of 2024. This means that while it does not have an exact release date just yet, fans can expect it to return later this year. Plus, co-creators Liz Heldens and Daniel T. Thomsen told TV Insider they’ll be returning to their writers’ room this June.

How many episodes will be in Will Trent Season 3?

The show bosses also explained that the series will feature almost twice as many episodes as the strike-affected Season 2.

Thomson explained, “Well I think that what’s going to be different on a very surface level is we have 18 episodes this season instead of 10 in Season 2. And so what I’m looking forward to is that’s going to let us kind of play on a bigger chessboard next season. The whole idea for Season 2 was to make these really tightly plotted arcs, weaving together what our main characters were doing. And I think it is fun to kind of do some mini-arcs and take time with things.”

What will Will Trent Season 3 be about?

If you haven’t seen the Season 2 finale of Will Trent, “Have You See the Vision?” skip ahead to the next subsection because spoilers ahead!

In the Season 2 finale, Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) discovered that it was not Angie (Erika Christensen) who killed Lenny, but she instead covered up for Crystal, who went on to become a serial killer. Her lies meant more people died (even though they were all decidedly terrible child molesters) and she broke the law. As a result, he put Angie under arrest at the tail end of the episode, upending all of the progress the two had made as a couple throughout the season and as best friends throughout their whole lives. So what’s next?

“It’s kind of nice to sort of throw all the pieces in the air and figure out where they’re gonna land,” Heldens said of this devastating development. “We’re excited to kind of figure out what it looks like for her as well as he is forced to contemplate a chapter of his life without Angie,” Thomsen added.

What else can we look forward to in Will Trent Season 3?

While Season 3 is obviously still very much in the early development stages, the cast has weighed in on some of the things they might like to see next season.

Sonja Sohn, for example, told TV Insider, “I’d like to see Amanda’s personal relationships explored more. I’d like to see possibly who was Amanda’s ex — Evelyn’s brother — and who might she be interested in in the future. I feel right now everyone has a romantic relationship except Amanda, so I’d like to see some romantic interest develop for her and to see how that impacts her, her tough veneer. I think when anyone has attention paid to them or their feelings if they have love in their lives, they’re different. And I’d like to see what happens to Amanda in a circumstance like that.”

Meanwhile, Jake McLaughlin added that he hopes to see more action set pieces for his character Michael Ormewood, explaining, “I like the action stuff. That’s what I like. I had a good fight scene that just aired last week that I had a lot of fun doing in the choreography. It’s a lot of fun. So those are always— that’s more ticket for me. I like doing the action stuff, just ramping up the intensity of it all. I like keeping it moving.”

Will Trent, Seasons 1-2, streaming, Hulu & Disney+