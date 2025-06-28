Cory Monteith’s mother, Ann Marie McGregor, has died, her death coming a month after that of Joe Monteith, the late Glee actor’s father.

McGregor “passed away peacefully” at age 74 on June 18, according to her obituary. She lived in Shirley, British Columbia, and enjoyed gardening and artistic pursuits, according to the obit. McGregor’s loved ones called her a “a person of strong character, and she carried that throughout her life,” and they thanked the doctors, nurses, and palliative care staff at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, for their “impeccable care.”

Joe died at age 75 on May 12; he, too, was in palliative care, his obituary states. The New Brunswick native, who was married to Yvette Cormier-Monteith at the time of his death, was a retired Canadian Armed Forces veteran who served in the military for 25 years. “In his time since retirement, Joe could be found spending his summers at their trailer on the Canaan River alongside many friends who will miss him deeply,” the obit adds. “Joe was always surrounded by friends, family, and the many four-legged fur babies that he and Yvette rescued from the SPCA. His love and positive outlook on life will be missed by all of us.”

Cory predeceased his parents, who divorced in 1989, by nearly 12 years. The actor died at age 31 in July 2013 of “mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol,” according to an autopsy report cited by Entertainment Weekly. At the time, Cory was gearing up to film the fifth season of Glee, on which he played singing quarterback Finn Hudson, and he was dating costar Lea Michele.

“A part of me died when Cory did,” McGregor told People in 2018. “My world stopped, and I didn’t think I’d ever get up from it. … He was a very vulnerable young man all the way through his life. I raised him to be honest and open, and I raised him with love. But I did not teach him about the other side of the world. There’s a bad side out there.”

McGregor also said that for Cory, drugs were a “way of checking out” from the pressures of fame. “He didn’t want to die,” she explained. “There’s no doubt about that. He was looking forward to his future. And he had so much to live for.”