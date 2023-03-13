Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of March 13-19.

Bob Odenkirk is back on our TVs in a drama on AMC. Lucky Hank (March 19) sees him as an unlikely English department chairman in a badly underfunded college who is coping with a midlife crisis. It easily tops our list this week. It’s also time for March Madness (March 14-April 3 on CBS and TNT), the annual NCAA college basketball tournament.

Over on streaming, Shadow and Bone (March 16 on Netflix) returns for its second season with Alina (Jessie Mei Li) on the run, determined to bring down the Shadow Fold, and General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) more dangerous than ever. And on Hulu, Boston Strangler (March 17), starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, follows the trailblazing reporters who broke the story of the notorious murders of the 1960s.

Over on The CW, it’s time to meet the Gotham Knights (March 14) and Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) before he becomes Two-Face, after the murder of Bruce Wayne. And The Good Doctor (March 13 on ABC) introduces the potential The Good Lawyer spinoff with the backdoor pilot starring Kennedy McMann (as a lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder) and Felicity Huffman.

Returning to the list from last week are 9-1-1 (was #6) and Your Honor (was #12).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.