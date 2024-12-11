Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to America Thirsting Over ‘Hot Killer’ Luigi Mangione

Jimmy Kimmel has shared his thoughts on America thirsting after Luigi Mangione, the man who was arrested and charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare on Brian Thompson on Monday (December 9).

At the top of Tuesday night’s (December 10) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host addressed the short list of nominees for Time magazine’s Person of the Year, quipping, “We definitely know who wins Time‘s Sexiest Alleged Murderer of the year, that would go to Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.”

Kimmel went on to say that Mangione has “become the hottest cold-blooded killer in America” following the release of his social media photos, including one where he shows off his abs in a shirtless pic.

“I’m not sure what this says about us, but ever since these photos of him came out from his holding cell, from his mug shot… someone found his abs somewhere online,” the comedian added. “Ryan Murphy right now is flying to Netflix headquarters in a jetpack.”

“So many women and so many men are going nuts over how good-looking this killer is,” Kimmel continued. “There’s a huge wave of horny washing over us right now. It’s like when one of the guys you work with says, ‘I had a dream about you last night.’ When it’s the FedEx guy with the big muscles and the rolled-up sleeves, you’re like, ‘Ohh.’ But if it’s the bald IT guy wearing Crocs with black socks, you’re on the phone with HR.”

Kimmel said he “hasn’t seen anything like it,” even noting that the situation sent his staff crazy. He then showed screenshots of text exchanges between some of the late show’s staff, though he’d changed their names “to protect the guilty.”

In one exchange, someone wrote, “People are saying a NY jury has the power to find him innocent, bc we all love him,” to which the recipient replied, “I’m not mad at him.”

Another text about Mangione read, “So many questions,” to which the other person replied, “Like, ‘Can I fix you?'”

One said they were “texting all my friends in NY that I hope they get called for jury duty,” to which another replied, “God I want to do jury duty so bad.”

“At least it’s stirring up a passion for civic duty, I guess,” Kimmel quipped before revealing that people have been selling merchandise with Mangione’s face on it and making “fan-cam” tribute videos for him.

“It’s bananas,” Kimmel added. “But I have to say, it does feel kind of good; we’re moving away from nonstop election coverage and back to drooling over a cold-blooded murderer’s eyebrows and abs. I think that might be progress, maybe not, I don’t know.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.