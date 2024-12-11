‘Yellowstone’ Will Continue With Beth & Rip Spinoff: All the Details so Far

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

After months of rumors, a new report says that Yellowstone will in fact continue with a spinoff about Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have reportedly signed deals to reprise their roles as the franchise’s favorite couple.

Taylor Sheridan is creating the series, which is said to possibly include more cast members from the flagship show, according to Deadline. The new offshoot is a continuation of Yellowstone but is not being billed as Yellowstone Season 6 as previously reported. However, because it’s directly connected to the original show, it will reportedly include Yellowstone in the title — the first of the franchise’s spinoffs to do so.

The report doesn’t explicitly state that Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, the finale of which airs this Sunday, December 15 on Paramount Network, will be the final season like the network previously said. A Yellowstone Season 6 is reportedly not entirely out of the question, but it seems that this Beth and Rip spinoff is ultimately the main focus of the show’s future. This would allow the spinoff to stream on Paramount Global’s Paramount+, unlike Yellowstone, which does not have next-day streaming and only streams on NBCUniversal’s Peacock due to a licensing deal. This spinoff also confirms that Beth and Rip will not die in Sunday’s finale.

Questions about the series’ possible end had been raised by fans in recent weeks after Yellowstone finale promos specifically called the December 15 episode the season finale, not the series finale. Other shows in the franchise include prequel spinoffs 1883 and 1923 (Season 2 premieres Sunday, February 23).

Everything changed for Yellowstone when Kevin Costner left the series over reported scheduling issues. Season 5 killed off his character, John Dutton, in its November 10 premiere, and picking up the pieces after John’s murder has been the season’s main plot. Beth, Rip, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) have been handling the aftermath as estranged brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) has tried to avoid taking the legal fall for their father’s death.

In the season’s penultimate episode on Sunday, December 8, Kayce may have found a way to save the Yellowstone ranch’s future with a creative plan to sell the property. Meanwhile, things are looking bad for Jamie as Beth has promised that the next time she sees him, he’ll die. She blames him entirely for their father’s death, and their series-long feud seems primed to reach its long-awaited climax in the Season 5 finale.

