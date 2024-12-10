Your Chance to Win ‘Blue Bloods’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Bridget Moynahan

The Blue Bloods finale is soon approaching. CBS will say goodbye to the Reagan family when the final episode airs this Friday, December 13 at 10/9c, but the cast wants to make sure their love for the fans is clear before their final bow.

TV Insider had Donnie Wahlberg in office to discuss the final season and sign some copies of TV Guide Magazine’s Blue Bloods: The Special Farewell Edition issue, on newsstands now. His costar, Bridget Moynahan, has since followed suit. We’ll be giving away copies signed by the Erin Reagan-Boyle actor herself to select fans, and this time there’s no quiz involved.

Fans need only to enter the TV Insider sweepstakes below for a chance to win. Name, email, and a signup for our daily newsletter is required for entry. The sweepstakes is open from now until Tuesday, December 17 at midnight ET.

Moynahan signed these copies while visiting the TV Insider office to discuss what it was like to film the final episodes of Blue Bloods. “I think that fans are going to be really left satisfied, but then also wanting more,” she told us at the time. There wasn’t a dry eye on set as they filmed the last Reagan family dinner. It was “emotional, both onscreen and offscreen,” Moynahan shared. “It was a lot of saying goodbye and a lot of grateful moments to be shared.”

In the series finale, a case forces all of the Reagans to work together. Showrunner Kevin Wade told us that each of them has a “satisfying ending.” He shared: “Happy’s a pretty subjective term. I think there’s a satisfying ending for all the Reagans. It’s a family individually and collectively who deal with loss and loneliness and good versus bad. You know, the sun doesn’t come out and all the stuff that they deal with goes away, that would not be true to 14 years of storytelling. But our hope is that it satisfying for the audience.”

TV Guide Magazine’s Blue Bloods: The Special Farewell Edition dives into those 14 years onscreen, giving fans new behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of the beloved show. Enter for your chance to win a signed copy below.