‘The View’ Set to Get Rival New Talk Show That’s Trump & MAGA-Friendly

The View ladies have some competition as actor and comedian Rob Schneider has announced plans for a rival alternative to the long-running ABC daytime talk show.

Appearing on Fox News @ Night on Monday, December 9, Schneider revealed that his new company, No Apologies Media, will be producing an “all-ladies talk show that won’t be like The View.”

The Saturday Night Live alum said, “It will be the opposite [of The View] because this will be entertaining. It’ll be funny. It’ll have funny women on it that are going to tell jokes and tell stories, and health and wellness.”

He added that the show will compete with The View, though he doesn’t know if it will air in the same time slot. While Schneider didn’t reveal details of a premiere or hosts, he said they plan to start shooting episodes before Donald Trump‘s inauguration on January 20.

When asked if he was talking to names to be involved, Schneider confirmed, “We’re talking to women. It’s household names. You’re gonna love it.”

He continued, “It’s gonna be a funny show, not drowning people in politics. It’s not gonna be shaming people and making people wince… people are sick of it. We’re going to have an entertaining show with people from all over America. We’re not just trying to bring people who are angry and bitter and reinforcing their political echo chamber.”

Schneider, who has claimed that free speech is under attack in America, recently released a new book, You Can Do It!, where he encourages Americans to not be afraid to speak their mind.

“We have an opportunity to move away from politics,” the comedian continued, adding that he hasn’t yet decided on what to call the show, “Lip Service, or maybe The Other View.”

He concluded, “We want to do a show that entertains all people” and “won’t make fun of a national tragedy,” referring to SNL making jokes about the murder of American UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In June 2024, Schneider was removed from the stage at the Hospitals of Regina Foundation fundraiser after making jokes at the expense of vaccine-takers, women, and transgender people.

Schneider also posted about the new show on X, writing, “We will be a show that will NOT be a “Narrow View” or what you have had to endure all these years… a “single view” that scolds and demeans those that have a “differing view.” This will be a show for ALL OF US!!”