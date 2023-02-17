‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Darkling’s Terrifying New Army (VIDEO)

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of its fantasy series Shadow and Bone, based on author Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels.

In Season 2, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is on the run. To some, she’s a beacon of hope, and to others, she’s a suspected traitor, but she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Unfortunately, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), also known as the Darkling, has returned more dangerous than ever to finish what he started — and he has a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits. Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) must rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.

Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.

The new episodes focus in on “new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything,” according to the streamer.

The series also stars Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Lewis Tan (Tolya Yul-Bataar), Anna Leong Brophy (Tamar Kir-Bataar), Jack Wolfe (Wylan Hendriks), and Patrick Gibson (Nikolai Lantsov).

Shadow and Bone is executive produced by Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios), and Shelley Meals.

Shadow and Bone, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, March 16, Netflix