‘The Voice’ Season 26 Champion Revealed: Did the Right Person Win?

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice crowned its Season 26 winner on Tuesday night (December 10), and it was a successful evening for Team Bublé.

After the votes were tallied, host Carson Daly announced that Sofronio Vasquez was the winner of the season. Vasquez was one of two contestants representing Michael Bublé alongside Shye, who finished as runner-up. This means Bublé won on his debut season as a coach.

As Daly revealed the results, Vasquez fell to his knees in tears. “My Filipino brother, you are the hope of so many people,” a tearful Bublé told the young singer. “It has been such an unbelievable journey to be here with you.”

Vasquez, who grew up in the Philippines and moved to the United States in 2022 following the death of his father, earned a four-chair turn during the Blind Auditions after a stunning performance of Rose Royce’s “I’m Goin’ Down.”

All four coaches were represented on Tuesday’s season finale, with Snoop Dogg‘s Jeremy Beloate finishing in fifth place, Reba McEntire‘s Danny Joseph finishing in fourth place, and Gwen Stefani‘s Sydney Sterlace finishing in third place.

Before the results were announced, each finalist performed a duet with their coach.

Stefani and Sterlace performed a beautiful rendition of Cat Stevens’ “Wild World”; Snoop and Beloate performed a heartfelt rendition of Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”; Bublé and Shye performed Frank and Nancy Sinatra’s “Something Stupid”; McEntire and Joseph sang Ray Charles’ “You Don’t Know Me”; and Bublé and Vasquez performed The Miracles’ “Who’s Lovin’ You.”

The night also featured performances from former coaches Kelly Clarkson, who debuted her new holiday single, “You For Christmas,” and Dan + Shay.

Mega Mentor Sting also took to the stage to perform his new song “Another Part of Me” with Snoop. In addition, 1980s British pop band Tears for Fears performed, and former Voice winners Huntley and Asher HaVon returned to the stage.

What did you think of the Season 26 finale? Did the right person win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.