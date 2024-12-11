‘Morning Joe’ & MSNBC Ratings Reveal Network Has Taken Hit Since Election

The viewing figures for Morning Joe and other MSNBC shows don’t appear to be getting any better following the fallout of Donald Trump‘s presidential election victory in November.

In a report from rival network Fox News, based on figures from Nielsen Media Research, Morning Joe is down 35% among total viewers, averaging 720,000, and down 37% in the key 25-54 demographic. However, Fox News does not specify which figures it is comparing these numbers to.

As previously reported, the morning show hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski saw a dip in ratings following their meeting with Trump. The Monday, November 20 episode, where the hosts discussed their meeting with the president-elect, brought in 839,000 total viewers and 113,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo, while the Tuesday, November 21 episode dropped to 680,000 total viewers and 76,000 in the key demo.

Despite this dip, Morning Joe has remained relatively steady since. The show averaged 691,000 total viewers during the week of the Trump meeting announcement, which was only a 1.7% decline from the previous week’s average of 703,000. That said, both weeks were down significantly from the show’s previous quarter average of 1.14 million viewers.

Other MSNBC shows aren’t faring so well, however. As reported by Fox News, Alex Wagner Tonight, Inside with Jen Psaki, and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell all recently hit record lows.

During the week of December 2, Alex Wagner Tonight averaged 595,000 total viewers, marking its lowest-rated week since the show’s 2022 debut. Meanwhile, Inside with Jen Psaki averaged 651,000 total viewers, the show’s smallest weekly audience since it launched last year.

The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell bucked the trend somewhat, as it increased its total viewership on the week prior. However, it hit a record low among the coveted 25-54 demo.

According to The Daily Beast, a source at MSNBC told the publication that they expected a ratings dip after the election, and they think viewing figures will go back up once Trump is officially sworn in in January.

News networks, in general, are down post-election, with MSNBC down 47% and CNN down 33%. On the week of the Trump meeting announcement, even Fox News saw a small 9% dip. Meanwhile, in prime time, MSNBC lost 52% of its viewers, while CNN dropped 39%.