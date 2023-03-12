The CW brings viewers to Gotham in its newest superhero tale Gotham Knights. But rather than focus on the gloomy city’s heroes we know so well, the series brings the children of its most infamous names to the forefront.

Starring Supernatural alum Misha Collins as Harvey “Two-Face” Dent, the show kicks off with a dark premise: “Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it,” the network teases. “In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for his killing.”

The titular teens will have to fight to clear their names and protect all they hold dear. Here, the actors playing the not-so-merry band of avengers introduce their characters to TV Insider.

Gotham Knights, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 14, 9/8c, The CW

