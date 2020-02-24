Shows
Love Victor
Teenager Victor adjusts to a new school and struggles with his sexual orientation.
June 20, 1:00 pm
Best Lines of the Week (June 12-18): 'Finger-licking Good'
June 18, 11:30 am
Spoiler Alert
'Love, Victor's Michael Cimino on That Final Moment, Benji & Season 2 Hopes
June 17, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Love, Victor' on Hulu, PBS's 'Prehistoric Road Trip,' Cruise With Amy Sedaris
June 16, 11:00 am
Review
Roush Review: 'Love, Victor' Follows in 'Simon's Schmaltzy Footsteps
June 15, 2:20 pm
Preview
Michael Cimino of Hulu Sequel 'Love, Victor' Says the Original's Simon Is Victor's 'Rock'
June 15, 9:00 am
Meet the Characters of Hulu's 'Love, Victor'
June 10, 2:15 pm
Hulu Moves 'Love, Victor' & 'Taste the Nation' Premieres to Observe Juneteenth
May 26, 4:55 pm
Hulu Teases 'Love, Victor's Moving Story in First Full Trailer (VIDEO)
May 7, 5:30 pm
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,' 'Yellowstone' & 16 More Scripted Shows Coming This Summer
February 24, 2:45 pm
'Love, Simon' Spinoff Moves to Hulu — Get a Sneak Peek at 'Love, Victor' (PHOTOS)