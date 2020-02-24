The Love, Simon spinoff series, Love, Victor, is finding a new home as it moves from its original home on Disney+ to Hulu. And now the streamer is giving fans a first look!

Hulu tweeted on Monday, "Get ready to head back to Creekwood High School. From the writers of Love, Simon, comes a new story about family, friendship and finding yourself. #LoveVictor is coming soon, only on Hulu."

The news came fittingly in letter form with a "Dear Twitter" and "Love, Hulu" opening and closing the note. This all comes as a bit of a surprise as the series had been planned for Disney's streaming platform pretty much since conception.

From the writers behind the beloved 2018 film, Love, Victor will follow Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School. In the half-hour show, his journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and struggling with his sexual orientation will take center-stage.

Dear Twitter, Get ready to head back to Creekwood High School. From the writers of “Love, Simon,” comes a new story about family, friendship and finding yourself.

#LoveVictor is coming soon, only on Hulu. 🎡 Love,

Hulu pic.twitter.com/tepYhAws8D — Hulu (@hulu) February 24, 2020

Joining Cimino in the cast are Ana Ortiz as Victor's mother Isabel and Nick Robinson who played the lead character in the film will narrate and produce the series. No official premiere date has been set at this time.

Stay tuned for more details as they're announced, and don't miss Love, Victor when it arrives on Hulu.

Love, Victor, Season 1, Coming Soon, Hulu