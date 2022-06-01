‘Queer as Folk,’ ‘Fire Island’ & More 2022 Pride Month Programming

Happy Pride Month! Streaming services and networks have a slew of Pride programming coming out in June 2022. From brand-new releases to in-season shows you know and love, we’ve compiled a Pride Month programming guide so you don’t have to.

Some exciting new releases include Discovery+‘s The Book of Queer — a Drunk History-like series showcasing LGBTQIA+ history — and Trixie Motel, a documentary series from beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel. Peacock‘s Queer as Folk reboot also debuts this month, as does Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang‘s new Hulu movie Fire Island.

Some on this list aren’t official Pride Month releases, but they feature queer characters, actors, and creators. Other things, like the 2022 Tony Awards, are just inherently queer. It’s canon.

Below, find the full list of LGBTQIA+ programming coming to networks and streaming services this June, plus where to watch them.

Tom Swift

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Nancy Drew spinoff aired its series premiere on Tuesday, May 31. Tom Swift normalizes having fully realized queer characters whose stories aren’t solely about coming out or other overdone LGBTQIA+ stories.

Tom Swift, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 is delivering what fans have yearned for for years: an all-winners season. Jinkx Monsoon, Shea Couleé, Trinity the Tuck, Yvie Oddly, Raja, Monet x Change, Jaida Essence Hall, and The Vivienne are all competing in this pageant-like season. In it, no queens are eliminated. Instead, they must earn enough legend stars to compete in the final lip-sync battle.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Fridays, 8/7c, Paramount+

PAUSE With Sam Jay Season 2

Created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny (Insecure), PAUSE With Sam Jay is a fresh take on the late-night talk show format, diving into the cultural issues that divide us.

PAUSE With Sam Jay, Fridays, 11/10c, HBO

HBO Max’s Human By Orientation Collection

Legendary, Hacks, Gentleman Jack, Sort Of, the recently renewed Our Flag Means Death, It’s a Sin, and more are all featured in HBO Max’s Human by Orientation collection. The collection will be highlighted on the streaming service for all of June, with the aforementioned shows being available to watch for free. Human by Orientation will also be hosting various Pride events all month.

Generation Drag

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Generation Drag follows five teens and their families as they prepare for their biggest drag performance at Dragutante, a drag show created for teens to compete in. The families support their children as they navigate their identities. All six episodes are available now.

Generation Drag, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 1, Discovery+

The Book of Queer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This comedic documentary series dives into the richness of LGBTQIA+ history, as told by queer historians, actors, singers, and performers. Hosted by Dominique Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Alex Newell, Margaret Cho, and Ross Mathews, The Book of Queer is here to tell you the LGBTQIA+ stories hidden in history.

The Book of Queer, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 2, Discovery+

Hacks Season 2

Hacks Season 2 comes to a close on June 2. The Emmy-winning comedy features a queer character in its leading duo (Hannah Einbinder‘s Ava), plus many more.

Hacks, Season 2 Finale, Thursday, June 2, HBO Max

Trixie Motel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Trixie Motel documents the beloved drag queen as she, along with some famous friends providing “free” labor, renovates and transforms a motel in a glittery dreamland.

Trixie Motel, Documentary Series Premiere, Friday, June 3, Discovery+

Trevor: The Musical

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Trevor: The Musical is a filmed version of the Off-Broadway stage production. It follows a charming 13-year-old force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

Trevor: The Musical, Original Film Premiere, Friday, June 3, Disney+

Fire Island

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Fire Island is a modern gay take on Pride and Prejudice. In it, a group of queer friends gather in the Fire Island Pines for their annual week of love and laughter.

Fire Island, Original Film Premiere, Friday, June 3, Hulu

Queer as Folk

Peacock is bringing a reimagined version of the beloved early 2000s series to viewers on June 9. Set in New Orleans, Queer as Folk stars Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell. Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., and Megan Stalter also guest star, along with Nyle DiMarco, Lukas Gage, and more.

Queer as Folk, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 9, Peacock

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration bringing all the stand-ups, musical acts, and glitter you can imagine. Wanda Sykes, Eddie Izzard, Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Tig Notaro, Trixie Mattel, Fortune, and so many more made history at #netflixisajoke the festival. pic.twitter.com/EsF0NpXlcG — Most (@Most) May 9, 2022

The LGBTQIA+ comedy show at the Netflix is a Joke Festival was filmed for all to enjoy. The performance included sets from Tig Notaro, Rosie O’Donnell, Billy Eichner, Bob the Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Patti Harrison, and more, with special appearances from Lily Tomlin, Sarah Paulson, and more.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, Comedy Special, Premieres, Thursday, June 9, Netflix

Los Angeles Pride Parade

Hulu will live stream the Los Angeles Pride Parade when it takes place on June 12 from 2-4 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Pride Parade, Livestream, Sunday, June 12, 2/1c, Hulu

75th Annual Tony Awards

Hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, the 75th Annual Tony Awards take place Sunday, June 12 on CBS and Paramount+. The best of theater will be awarded that night, and living legend Angela Lansbury will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award show will likely also a feature a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, another gay icon. This year’s nominees include stories both about and made by queer people like A Strange Loop and Six.

75th Annual Tony Awards, Sunday, June 12, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+

Love, Victor Season 3

The beloved high school coming-of-age story ends with Season 3. All eight episodes of Love, Victor Season 3 debut on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15.

Love, Victor, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, June 15, Hulu and Disney+

Dead End: Paranormal Park

The Netflix animated series follows a trans teen named Barney and his dog, Pugsley. The series is based on the Deadendia graphic novels. Barney is voiced by Zach Barack, who’s joined by cast members Miss Coco Peru, Emily Osment, and Alex Brightman.

Dead End: Paranormal Park, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 16, Netflix

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Writer, actor, and comedian @ihatejoelkim is making his Netflix comedy special debut in Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual, and he is covering all the important topics in life. Personal heritage, his preference for threesomes, masturbation techniques – and a lot more. Arriving 6/21! pic.twitter.com/QoviLn257L — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 29, 2022

The Fire Island star makes his Netflix debut in his comedy special, coming out June 21 on the streaming service. He also appears in the Stand Up: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special.

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual, Comedy Special Premiere, Tuesday, June 21, Netflix

Stonewall Day Live

Pride Live is so excited to announce @kesharose as our headlining performer for Stonewall Day 2022 with support from @google, Pixel, @Android, and @YouTube! Ticketing and event information to come! #StonewallDay2022 Photo Credit: Dana Trippe pic.twitter.com/pf00xGDyOi — Pride Live (@REALPRIDELIVE) May 27, 2022

Kesha will headline the Stonewall Day 2022 event in New York City, streaming live from the Pride Live’s YouTube channel from 1-3 p.m. ET.

Stonewall Day Live, Friday, June 24, 1/12c, YouTube

NYC Pride March

Hulu will live stream New York City’s 2022 Pride March when it takes place on Sunday, June 26. The livestream will take place from 12-3 p.m. ET.

NYC Pride March, Livestream, Sunday, June 26, 12/11c, Hulu