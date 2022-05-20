‘Love, Victor’ Season 3 Trailer: Who Will Victor Choose? (VIDEO)

The final season of Love, Victor is right around the corner. Ahead of its release, Hulu debuted a trailer. And it’s a continuation of the show’s longstanding representation for LGBTQIA+ youth.

The Love, Victor Season 2 finale ended with a major cliffhanger, just like Season 1. In the final moments, Victor (Michael Cimino) stands outside the door of one of his love interest’s homes. But just whose home it was — Benji or Rahim’s — was left a mystery.

In Love, Victor Season 3, Victor finds himself on a journey of self-discovery. He’s not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new challenges they must work through in order to make the best choices for their futures.

See if you can figure out who Victor chose in the Love, Victor Season 3 trailer, below.

Love, Victor Season 3 premieres Wednesday, June 15 on Hulu and Disney+, with all three seasons coming to Disney+ the same day. It stars Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Anthony Keyvan, Ava Capri, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. All of Season 3’s eight episodes will be available for streaming on June 15.

The Love, Simon original film writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers on Love, Victor alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Hulu announced the coming-of-age story would end with Season 3 on February 8. And in addition to the trailer, Hulu shared the first images from the upcoming season.

Check out the first-look photos from Love, Victor Season 3, below.

Love, Victor, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, June 15, Hulu and Disney+