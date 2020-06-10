Hulu Moves 'Love, Victor' & 'Taste the Nation' Premieres to Observe Juneteenth

Hulu is shifting some of its high profile premieres this month in recognition of Juneteenth (a.k.a. June 19) — the anniversary of slavery being abolished in America.

Love, Victor and Taste the Nation — both of which were set to premiere on Friday, June 19 — will now premiere earlier than anticipated. The Love, Simon sequel spinoff series following a gay teen struggling with the challenges of high school and his sexuality will now premiere Wednesday, June 17.

And Padma Lakshmi's (Top Chef) docuseries Taste the Nation will now debut one day earlier on Thursday, June 18. Hulu detailed the schedule shift in a statement detailing the significance of Juneteenth.

"This coming June 19 — Juneteenth — will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in America. This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight," the statement reads.

"For this reason, we are shifting the premiere dates for our new original series, Love, Victor and Taste the Nation, to June 17th and 18th, respectively," it concludes.

This news comes amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the country advocating for racial equality and speaking out against police brutality. Don't miss the new premiere dates when Love, Victor and Taste the Nation debut on June 17 and 18.

Love Victor, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 17, Hulu

Taste the Nation, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 18, Hulu