What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in June 2022
Hulu is gearing up for a summer of sweet television selections as the streamer unveils its upcoming titles for June.
Whether it’s the return of network favorites like America’s Got Talent or the long-awaited season premiere of The Orville: New Horizons, which is making its Hulu debut after moving from Fox to the platform, there’s something for everyone. Among some of the month’s highlights are the final season of Love, Victor, and the sophomore run of Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short.
Scroll down to see all of the titles coming and going from the platform in June.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in June:
June 1
America’s Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere (NBC)
Dancing with Myself: Series Premiere (NBC)
Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
LEGO Masters: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
Glee: Complete Series (20th Television)
The 6th Day
30 Minutes or Less
50 First Dates
A Good Day to Die Hard
Alien
Aliens
Alien 3
Alien: Resurrection
Alien V. Predator
Alien V. Predator: Requiem
The American
An Education
Bewitched (2005)
Bridesmaids
Burn After Reading
Cabin Fever
Compadres
Country Strong
The Devil Wears Prada
Dick
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
The Dilemma
Disturbing the Peace
Don Jon
The Fifth Element
Fred Claus
Freddy Got Fingered
Get Low
The Girl Next Door
Go For It
Gridiron Gang
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
In the Line of Fire
The Last Tourist
Lemon
Live Free or Die Hard
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Masterminds
Muppets From Space
Napoleon Dynamite
New Year’s Eve
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Predator
Predator II
Predators
The Professional
Prometheus
Push
Reign Over Me
Results
Robots
RV
Slumdog Millionaire
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
There’s Something About Mary
Tomcats
Try Harder!
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns
Untraceable
Vacancy
The Wedding Planner
Weekend at Bernie’s
When a Stranger Calls
White God
Your Highness
June 2
The Croods: Family Tree Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The DUFF
June 3
Fire Island (Hulu Original)
June 5
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
June 6
Hotel Hell: Complete Series (Fox)
June 7
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)
Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Accursed
Between Me and My Mind
Queens of Pain
June 8
Killer Cases: Complete Season 2 (Cinefix)
June 9
The Dog Knight
Indemnity
June 10
Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10 (CBS)
June 11
Here Before
Warhunt
June 12
Intrigo: Samaria
June 13
The Free Fall
The Worst Person in the World
June 15
Love, Victor: Complete Final Season (Hulu Original)
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
Alone: Complete Season 8 (The History Channel)
American Pickers: Complete Season 1 (The History Channel)
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17 (The History Channel)
Assembly Required: Complete Season 1 (The History Channel)
Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)
Crime Beat: Complete Season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)
Crime Beat: Complete Season 2 (Nelvana International Limited)
Crime Beat: Season 3A (Nelvana International Limited)
Dance Moms: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)
Dance Moms: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)
Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 4 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 5 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 7 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 8 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 9 (A&E)
Hoarders: Complete Season 13 (A&E)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 2 (A&E)
Leave it to Geege: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 13 (Lifetime)
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)
Mountain Men: Complete Season 7 (The History Channel)
Mountain Men: Complete Season 8 (The History Channel)
Mountain Men: Complete Season 9 (The History Channel)
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18 (The History Channel)
Roman to the Rescue: Season 1C (Disney XD)
The Burning Plain
Europa Report
Frontera
The Good Doctor
I Melt With You
Obsessed with the Babysitter (Lifetime)
Scary Movie 5
Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (Lifetime)
The Wrecking Crew
Two Lovers
World’s Greatest Dad
June 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)
June 17
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu Original)
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)
FX’s The Old Man: Series Premiere (FX)
June 18
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)
The Ledge
Ted K
June 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)
June 22
Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere (Freeform)
June 23
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 1 (FX Exclusive)
The Burning Sea
June 25
Big Gold Brick
Gasoline Alley
June 26
The Desperate Hour F.K.A. Lakewood
June 28
Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
June 30
Flawless
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season (Hulu Original)
Prince Avalanche
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in June:
June 2
A Glitch in the Matrix
June 3
Miss Snake Charmer
June 5
The Secret Garden
June 10
Destiny in Space
The Dream Is Alive
Fires of Kuwait
Galapagos
Hail Columbia!
Into the Deep
Journey to the South Pacific
Space Station
Survival Island
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
June 14
Breakup at the Wedding
The Cat in the Hat
The Dustwalker
Pan
Vhyes
June 15
Notes on a Scandal
June 20
Songs My Brothers Taught Me
June 23
For Akheem
The Rape of Recy Taylor
June 24
I.T.
June 25
Wild Nights With Emily
June 28
Carrion
June 29
Killing Them Softly
The Limehouse Golem
Osiris Child: SFV1
Pilgrimage
June 30
10 Year Plan
4th Man Out
50 First Dates
68 Kill
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene
8MM
A Good Day to Die Hard
The Adjustment Bureau
Alien
Alien 3
Alien: Ressurection
Aliens
Almost Adults
Almost Human
American Gun
An Acceptable Loss
The Angel’s Share
Antz
Astro Boy
Austenland
Band Aid
The Banger Sisters
Battle Los Angeles
Before Midnight
Billy Madison
Blue Streak
Boys on the Side
Bridesmaids
Brigsby Bear
Brothers
Carnage Park
Chuck
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City
Citizen Soldier
Copycat
Crash
The Cured
Danger Close
Dazed and Confused
Dealin’ with Idiots
Dealt
Death at a Funeral
Definitely, Maybe
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Donnybrook
Drag Me to Hell
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me
Eyes Wide Shut
The Face of Love
Factotum
Feel the Noise
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Frank Serpico
Free to Run
Freedomland
Fun with Dick and Jane
Funny People
G
Get Him to the Greek
Gimme the Loot
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie
Graduation
Green Zone
Helions
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Hollars
Hornet’s Nest
Hot Shots! Part Deux
The House That Jack Built
I Daniel Blake
I Know Who Killed Me
I Remember You
In the Army Now
Intermission
The International
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Just My Luck
The Karate Kid
Last Days Here
The Legend of Zorro
Let’s Be Evil
Little Miss Sunshine
Live Free or Die Hard
Love Actually
Made in America
Manic
Maude
Mo’ Money
The Negotiator
Ode to Joy
Passage to Mars
Peggy Sue Got Married
Personal Shopper
Planet 51
Postcards From the Edge
The Power of One
Rabid Dogs
Radio
The Raid 2
Ramona and Beezus
Rebel in the Rye
Roxanne
Runaway Jury
Saving Face
Sense and Sensibility
Shelley
The Siege
Sightseers
Sparkle
St. Elmo’s Fire
Stay
Step
Sweet Virginia
Take Every Wave
That’s My Boy
Think Like a Man
Three Fugitives
The Three Stooges
Transcendence
The Unknown Girl
Vertical Limit
The Wedding Planner
Wolves
Women and Sometimes Men
Zookeeper