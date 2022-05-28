What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in June 2022

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu is gearing up for a summer of sweet television selections as the streamer unveils its upcoming titles for June.

Whether it’s the return of network favorites like America’s Got Talent or the long-awaited season premiere of The Orville: New Horizons, which is making its Hulu debut after moving from Fox to the platform, there’s something for everyone. Among some of the month’s highlights are the final season of Love, Victor, and the sophomore run of Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short.

Scroll down to see all of the titles coming and going from the platform in June.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in June:

June 1

America’s Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere (NBC)

Dancing with Myself: Series Premiere (NBC)

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

LEGO Masters: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Glee: Complete Series (20th Television)

The 6th Day

30 Minutes or Less

50 First Dates

A Good Day to Die Hard

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien: Resurrection

Alien V. Predator

Alien V. Predator: Requiem

The American

An Education

Bewitched (2005)

Bridesmaids

Burn After Reading

Cabin Fever

Compadres

Country Strong

The Devil Wears Prada

Dick

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard with a Vengeance

The Dilemma

Disturbing the Peace

Don Jon

The Fifth Element

Fred Claus

Freddy Got Fingered

Get Low

The Girl Next Door

Go For It

Gridiron Gang

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

In the Line of Fire

The Last Tourist

Lemon

Live Free or Die Hard

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Masterminds

Muppets From Space

Napoleon Dynamite

New Year’s Eve

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Predator

Predator II

Predators

The Professional

Prometheus

Push

Reign Over Me

Results

Robots

RV

Slumdog Millionaire

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

There’s Something About Mary

Tomcats

Try Harder!

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

Untraceable

Vacancy

The Wedding Planner

Weekend at Bernie’s

When a Stranger Calls

White God

Your Highness

June 2

The Croods: Family Tree Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The DUFF

June 3

Fire Island (Hulu Original)

June 5

Intrigo: Dear Agnes

June 6

Hotel Hell: Complete Series (Fox)

June 7

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)

Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Accursed

Between Me and My Mind

Queens of Pain

June 8

Killer Cases: Complete Season 2 (Cinefix)

June 9

The Dog Knight

Indemnity

June 10

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10 (CBS)

June 11

Here Before

Warhunt

June 12

Intrigo: Samaria

June 13

The Free Fall

The Worst Person in the World

June 15

Love, Victor: Complete Final Season (Hulu Original)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 8 (The History Channel)

American Pickers: Complete Season 1 (The History Channel)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17 (The History Channel)

Assembly Required: Complete Season 1 (The History Channel)

Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Crime Beat: Complete Season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Crime Beat: Complete Season 2 (Nelvana International Limited)

Crime Beat: Season 3A (Nelvana International Limited)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)

Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 5 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 7 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 8 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 9 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 13 (A&E)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Leave it to Geege: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 13 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 7 (The History Channel)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 8 (The History Channel)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 9 (The History Channel)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18 (The History Channel)

Roman to the Rescue: Season 1C (Disney XD)

The Burning Plain

Europa Report

Frontera

The Good Doctor

I Melt With You

Obsessed with the Babysitter (Lifetime)

Scary Movie 5

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (Lifetime)

The Wrecking Crew

Two Lovers

World’s Greatest Dad

June 16

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

June 17

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu Original)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

FX’s The Old Man: Series Premiere (FX)

June 18

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

The Ledge

Ted K

June 19

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

June 22

Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere (Freeform)

June 23

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 1 (FX Exclusive)

The Burning Sea

June 25

Big Gold Brick

Gasoline Alley

June 26

The Desperate Hour F.K.A. Lakewood

June 28

Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

June 30

Flawless

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season (Hulu Original)

Prince Avalanche

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in June:

June 2

A Glitch in the Matrix

June 3

Miss Snake Charmer

June 5

The Secret Garden

June 10

Destiny in Space

The Dream Is Alive

Fires of Kuwait

Galapagos

Hail Columbia!

Into the Deep

Journey to the South Pacific

Space Station

Survival Island

T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous

June 14

Breakup at the Wedding

The Cat in the Hat

The Dustwalker

Pan

Vhyes

June 15

Notes on a Scandal

June 20

Songs My Brothers Taught Me

June 23

For Akheem

The Rape of Recy Taylor

June 24

I.T.

June 25

Wild Nights With Emily

June 28

Carrion

June 29

Killing Them Softly

The Limehouse Golem

Osiris Child: SFV1

Pilgrimage

June 30

10 Year Plan

4th Man Out

50 First Dates

68 Kill

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

8MM

A Good Day to Die Hard

The Adjustment Bureau

Alien

Alien 3

Alien: Ressurection

Aliens

Almost Adults

Almost Human

American Gun

An Acceptable Loss

The Angel’s Share

Antz

Astro Boy

Austenland

Band Aid

The Banger Sisters

Battle Los Angeles

Before Midnight

Billy Madison

Blue Streak

Boys on the Side

Bridesmaids

Brigsby Bear

Brothers

Carnage Park

Chuck

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

Citizen Soldier

Copycat

Crash

The Cured

Danger Close

Dazed and Confused

Dealin’ with Idiots

Dealt

Death at a Funeral

Definitely, Maybe

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Donnybrook

Drag Me to Hell

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me

Eyes Wide Shut

The Face of Love

Factotum

Feel the Noise

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Frank Serpico

Free to Run

Freedomland

Fun with Dick and Jane

Funny People

G

Get Him to the Greek

Gimme the Loot

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie

Graduation

Green Zone

Helions

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hollars

Hornet’s Nest

Hot Shots! Part Deux

The House That Jack Built

I Daniel Blake

I Know Who Killed Me

I Remember You

In the Army Now

Intermission

The International

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Just My Luck

The Karate Kid

Last Days Here

The Legend of Zorro

Let’s Be Evil

Little Miss Sunshine

Live Free or Die Hard

Love Actually

Made in America

Manic

Maude

Mo’ Money

The Negotiator

Ode to Joy

Passage to Mars

Peggy Sue Got Married

Personal Shopper

Planet 51

Postcards From the Edge

The Power of One

Rabid Dogs

Radio

The Raid 2

Ramona and Beezus

Rebel in the Rye

Roxanne

Runaway Jury

Saving Face

Sense and Sensibility

Shelley

The Siege

Sightseers

Sparkle

St. Elmo’s Fire

Stay

Step

Sweet Virginia

Take Every Wave

That’s My Boy

Think Like a Man

Three Fugitives

The Three Stooges

Transcendence

The Unknown Girl

Vertical Limit

The Wedding Planner

Wolves

Women and Sometimes Men

Zookeeper