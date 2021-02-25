Hulu Announces ‘Love, Victor’s Return, ‘Shrill’ Final Season & Much More

Hulu has made some major announcements, setting premiere dates, unveiling renewals and new projects, and much more.

Below, we round up all the news you need to know, including updates onAnimaniacs, a peek at Shrill‘s final season, and Love, Victor‘s Season 2 return.

Iron Mike

Hulu has ordered a new limited series titled Iron Mike about one of the most misunderstood athletes of all time – Mike Tyson. The heavyweight champ will be the subject of an 8-episode drama exploring his life and career. The project hails from the team behind I, Tonya, with screenwriter Steven Rogers serving as creator and showrunner Karin Gist. Both Rogers and Gist will executive produce with Claire Brown, Craig Gillespie, Bryan Unkeless, Scott Morgan, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Brett Hedblom, and Darin Friedman.

Animaniacs Renewed

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot aren’t going anywhere as Hulu announced the beloved cartoon series from Steven Spielberg‘s Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation has been renewed beyond its second season. That’s right, the fan-favorite characters will return for a third season on the streamer.

Premiere Dates

Shrill

Aidy Bryant‘s comedy will say farewell with all eight episodes of Season 3 which premiere Friday, May 7. Along with announcing the premiere date, Hulu is giving fans a first look at what’s to come in a brand new teaser, above. Following Annie’s (Bryant) breakup with her boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones), she’s finding a new rhythm at work. With everything seeming to fall into place, can Annie get what she wants out of life or does she not know how to? Find out in the final season this spring.

Love, Victor



Teen dramedy Love, Victor is gearing up for its Season 2 return with all 10 episodes set to premiere Friday, June 11. Picking up where Season 1 left off, the new episodes follow Victor (Michael Cimino) as a newly out-of-the-closet student entering his junior year at Creekwood High. Tune in to see what new challenges he’ll face this summer.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

An adult animated comedy series, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is slated to premiere all 10 episodes on Friday, May 21. Following the supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt), the series tells a story of failed dreams to conquer the world as his marriage and family life crumble along with his evil organization A.I.M. The voice cast includes Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, and Sam Richardson among others. Take a first look at the series in the teaser, above.

The Handmaid’s Tale

The show’s long-awaited fourth season will officially debut on Wednesday, April 28 with three installments dropping on the streamer. See June (Elisabeth Moss) continue to follow the resistance against Gilead as she seeks revenge and justice.