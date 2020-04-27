Hulu Reveals 'Love, Victor' Premiere Date in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

You may never look at a latte the same again!

Hulu has released a sneak peek at its upcoming original series, Love, Victor, the follow-up to the 2018 coming of age rom-com Love, Simon, along with the premiere date. On June 19, viewers will meet Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School who's on his own journey of self-discovery as he faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city, and struggles with his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon (Nick Robinson, who narrates the series) to help him navigate high school's ups and downs.

Along the way, he meets a confident and charming classmate, Benjie (George Sear), as seen in the sneak peek below. Benjie interviews Victor for a barista job — and Victor gets quite distracted by his potential new boss! "It's not rocket science," Benjie tells Victor, who has trouble concentrating on the espresso machine rather than Benjie's arms.

"We are beyond excited that ... we'll be able to continue telling honest, important coming of age stories with our terrific group of writers and our tremendous ensemble," executive producers (and screenwriters of the original film) Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger previously said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rounding out Victor's family are Ana Ortiz as his mother Isabel, James Martinez as his father Armando, Isabella Ferreira as his younger sister Pilar, and Mateo Fernandez as his little brother Adrian.

The rest of the cast includes Rachel Naomi Hilson as Victor's friend Mia, Bebe Wood as her best friend Lake, Anthony Turpel as Victor's new neighbor Felix, and Mason Gooding as jock Andrew.

Season 1 consists of 10 episodes. A writers room has already been opened to begin exploring storylines for a possible second season.

Love, Victor, Series Premiere, Friday, June 19, Hulu