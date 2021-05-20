‘Love, Victor’ Season 2 Trailer: Victor Faces New Challenges (VIDEO)

“No more hiding who I am,” Victor (Michael Cimino) says in the trailer for Love, Victor Season 2, coming to Hulu on June 11.

As you’ll recall, the first season ended with Victor coming out as gay to his parents, and now, in his junior year of high school, it’s time to see what’s next for his family, for his relationship with Benji (George Sear), and for everyone else in Creekwood.

When Benji asks what they’re going to tell everyone about their relationship, Victor decides he wants to tell people. “Everyone thinks coming out is easy these days, but it’s not,” Benji says. And it looks like Victor’s relationship with his mother (Ana Ortiz) may be one area in which it’s not.

“You should be around people who want you to be you,” Benji tells his boyfriend.

Watch the trailer below for a look at how Mia’s (Rachel Hilson) handling her life with her father engaged and his fiancée pregnant, what’s going on at home for Felix (Anthony Turpel), and more.

“Being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji,” the logline for Season 2 teases.

“I would like to see how [Victor and Benji’s] relationship flourishes [and] how his family copes with the relationship and how they feel about it” moving forward, Cimino told TV Insider after Season 1.

Love, Victor also stars Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, and James Martinez.

Love, Victor is set in the same world as the 2018 movie Love, Simon. (Nick Robinson appeared in Season 1.) The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

Love, Victor, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, June 11, Hulu