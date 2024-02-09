Hey there, lovers! Join us in our 10-day countdown of the 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances — from both television and film, comedy and drama — culminating on Valentine’s Day. Plus, sound off on your pick for the hottest TV couple of all time in our poll! And be sure to check out TV Insider’s February 2024 issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Love stories don’t always have happy endings. This selection of TV and movie romances takes us through tales of heartbreak ranging from cinematic classics like Gone With the Wind to contemporary TV romantic dramas and comedies like Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, Catastrophe, and more. Scroll through to see our picks for the Love Hurts installment of our 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances countdown, and stay tuned for more collections to come.