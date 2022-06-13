Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of June 13-19.

With Jeff Bridges coming to TV, The Old Man (June 16 on FX), in which he plays a former CIA operative who must confront his past after surviving an assassination attempt, had to top our list this week. TNT will air A Tribute to Julie Andrews (June 16), in which you can watch the Oscar-winning actress receive the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award and celebrate her career. Plus, Leah Remini joins So You Think You Can Dance (June 15 on Fox) as Matthew Morrison’s replacement at the judges’ table in the show’s 300th episode.

Over on streaming, the newest Jenny Han adaptation comes to Prime Video with The Summer I Turned Pretty (June 17), in which a girl is caught in a love triangle between two brothers. (It’s already been renewed for Season 2!) Meanwhile, Netflix goes deep with Jennifer Lopez in the documentary Halftime (June 14), delving into her career and the pressure of life. And over on Hulu, Love, Victor‘s third and final season (June 15) will reveal Victor’s (Michael Cimino) choice and how it ends for everyone.

There is nothing returning to the list from last week.