New seasons of ‘Lupin,’ ‘Love, Victor,’ ‘Flack,’ ‘Betty,’ ‘Home Before Dark,’ Experience ‘Zenimation’

If much of today’s streaming menu looks familiar, it’s because many series have advanced to a sophomore season, including the buzzy international hit crime drama Lupin and the proudly diverse teen romance Love, Victor. Formerly on Pop TV, the edgy Flack moves to Amazon Prime Video. And for those needing to chill after a hectic week, Zenimation provides sensory bliss in themed moments from Disney animation.

Netflix

Lupin

Season Premiere

An unexpected breakout hit for the streaming behemoth, the stylish international thriller is back with a five-episode “Part 2,” which raises the stakes for the suave Assane Diop (Omar Sy), gentleman thief and master of disguise. There’s new urgency to his revenge plot against Hubert Pelligrini (Hervé Pierre) after his wealthy nemesis had Diop’s young son Raoul (Etan Simon) kidnapped. Adding to the suspense: the Paris police are on Diop’s trail following a string of audacious heists.

Michael Desmond/Hulu

Love, Victor

Season Premiere

The sort-of sequel to Love, Simon continues with a 10-episode second season, in which teen star athlete Victor (Michael Cimino) deals with the pressures of being openly gay as it impacts his home and school life. Now a high-school junior, Victor has to figure out how to let his peers know about his budding relationship with Benji (George Sear), fearing pushback from his basketball bros.

Pop TV

Flack

Season Premiere

The flashy dramedy, set at a London-based PR firm where getting their high-profile clients out of scandalous messes earns their keep, returns for a six-episode second season. True Blood’s Anna Paquin stars as Robyn, a pro at fixing everyone’s life but her own. As she tries to mend relationships with her co-workers at Mills Paulson PR, her boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo) may be shaking up things for all of them. Guest stars this season include Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and Martha Plimpton.

HBO

Betty

Season Premiere 11/10c

The bohemian female skateboarders navigate a New York City challenged by the pandemic in the freewheeling comedy’s second season. (In one episode, Nina Moran’s Kirt wonders if she has Covid after eating a tasteless empanada.) Maybe because the city is already struggling, their male skateboarding rivals are becoming their allies, forming a united front on wheels.

NETFLIX

Skater Girl

Movie Premiere

Skateboarding also provides the springboard for female empowerment in this fable set in a remote village in India, where teenage Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta) and her peers are introduced to the sport. Amid a battle to create a skatepark of their own, Prerna must balance her desire to compete in a national championship with her duties to her traditional family.

APPLE TV +

Home Before Dark

Season Premiere

ABC may have canned Rebel too soon, but if you’re in the market for another offbeat crusader, check out the exploits of teen investigative journalist Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince)—a character based on real-life Pennsylvania muckraker Hilde Lysiak—as she snoops into a new case in a 10-episode second season (episodes drop weekly). An explosion at a local farm sends Hilde on the hunt, taking on a corporation with her reporting that once again puts her and her indulgently worried family at risk.

DISNEY +

Zenimation

Season Premiere

Sometimes you just need “a moment of mindfulness,” the calling card of this blissful series of shorts (all under 10 minutes), weaving together wordless sequences from Disney’s animated classics, vintage and new. With themes including “Rain,” “Waterways,” “Everyday Comforts,” “Snowscapes” and “Kindness,” these visual and aural montages are a timeless tonic for these turbulent times.

Inside Friday TV: