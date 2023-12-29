‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants’ 10 Shocking Puzzle Fails 2023

Wheel of Fortune kicked off its 41st season on September 11, 2023, and it’s a monumental season, as it marks Pat Sajak‘s last run as host before he retires in June next year.

Between the second half of Season 40, which aired earlier this year, and the start of Season 41, Wheel has provided some highly memorable moments for Sajak’s final full year in charge, including some absolutely hilarious blunders and jaw-dropping fails. They included this epic blunder on December 22 from a recently engaged contestant who couldn’t spot “Surprise Marriage Proposal.”

Here at TV Insider, we’ve gathered ten of the year’s biggest Wheel of Fortune flubs that left us completely baffled yet highly entertained.