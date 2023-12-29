‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants’ 10 Shocking Puzzle Fails 2023

Martin Holmes
Comments
Pat Sajak — 'Wheel of Fortune'
Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune

 More

Wheel of Fortune kicked off its 41st season on September 11, 2023, and it’s a monumental season, as it marks Pat Sajak‘s last run as host before he retires in June next year.

Between the second half of Season 40, which aired earlier this year, and the start of Season 41, Wheel has provided some highly memorable moments for Sajak’s final full year in charge, including some absolutely hilarious blunders and jaw-dropping fails. They included this epic blunder on December 22 from a recently engaged contestant who couldn’t spot “Surprise Marriage Proposal.”

Here at TV Insider, we’ve gathered ten of the year’s biggest Wheel of Fortune flubs that left us completely baffled yet highly entertained.

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, check your local listings 

Wheel of Fortune contestant Izzy
Wheel of Fortune

Izzy Blows $1 Million Chance

Contestant Izzy Santiago had a chance at glory when he landed on the $1 million wedge back in October. However, nerves disastrously got the better of him as he failed to answer the puzzle,  “_RA_I_G _AME_ FROM A HAT”. He incorrectly guessed, “Drawing GAMES from a Hat” instead of NAMES. Ouch!

Wheel of Fortune fruit puzzle
Wheel of Fortune

Audience Gasps at Epic Puzzle Fail

Teen Week contestant Kushi shocked the studio audience in February after failing to answer the puzzle “FRE_H TROPICAL FRUIT.” Despite just the ‘S’ missing, Kushi surprisingly picked a ‘G,” allowing another contestant to swoop in and steal the answer. The moment was so surprising that the audience literally gasped out loud.

Wheel of Fortune puzzle
Wheel of Fortune

Antoinette Loses Dream Vacation

Antoinette Myers was dominating the competition back in May until she hit a brick wall with the puzzle “TWO TICKETS TO __R__ISE.” A confused Myers bought a ‘U,’ which was incorrect. A fellow contestant swooped in with the correct answer, “TWO TICKETS TO PARADISE,” which won her two tickets to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Hawaii.

Wheel of Fortune puzzle
Wheel of Fortune

Math Tutor Whitney Confuses Gate & Date

Back in March, math tutor Whitney from Memphis, Tennessee, incorrectly guessed “International Gate Line” instead of “International Date Line” under the category “On the Map,” which left Sajak bewildered.

Wheel of Fortune puzzle
Wheel of Fortune

Star Wars Puzzle Stumps Contestants

Star Wars Week proved tricky for Christopher Borja, Adura Awosika, and Kate Stafford, when they struggled to find the correct answer for the puzzle, “_ A M _ _ _ _ O _ T S _ _ _ T H _ M O V _ _ T H _ A T _ R,” which Awosika answered as, “Gaming outside the movie theater.” The correct answer was “camping.”

Wheel of Fortune puzzle
Wheel of Fortune

The Dining Jar Debacle

In a memorable moment from September, contestant Jessica Washington was faced with a puzzle under the “What are you doing?” category that read “DINING IN THE DINING _ AR.” While Sajak was looking for the word, “CAR,” Washington guessed, “Dining in the dining JAR,” which left viewers highly amused.

Wheel of Fortune puzzle
Wheel of Fortune

Stripes, Stars and Butter Balls

In November, Sajak was taken aback when contestant Matthew Rice guessed a “Fun and Games” answer as, “Stripes, Stars and Butter Balls.” A tickled Sajak replied, “This may surprise you, but that’s not correct.” The next contestant, Ashley, solved it correctly as “Strikes, Spares, and Gutter Balls.” subsequently winning the game.

Wheel of Fortune puzzle
Wheel of Fortune

The British Ogre

A more recent mishap came in early December when contestant Gishma Tabari was faced with the puzzle, “TH _   _ RITI _ S   _ GR _ E,” to which she guessed, “The British Ogre.” The correct answer was “The Critics Agree.”

Wheel of Fortune puzzle
Wheel of Fortune

Nick Goes Bankrupt

In December, contestant Nick Daye had a chance to win big when he landed on the Express Wedge. But ended up losing everything after failing to figure out the “What Are You Doing” category puzzle, “Decorating The Whole House.”

Wheel of Fortune puzzle
Wheel of Fortune

Bagel Fail Divides America

Back in March, contestant Angie was trying to figure out the puzzle, “WARM TOASTED BA_ELS WITH LO_ AND CREAM CHEESE,” but she clearly wasn’t familiar with “lox.” She gave the answer,  “Warm toasted bagels with low and cream cheese.”

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak

Vanna White

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Makes Massive Puzzle Blunder
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in 'Reacher'
2
A Funereal Ambush for ‘Reacher,’ Awkward Homecoming in ‘Mankind,’ ‘Craft in America,’
'House of the Dragon,' 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and 'Bridgerton' are among the shows we can't wait for in 2024
3
40 Shows We’re Excited About in 2024
Home Alone house and Friends scene
4
‘Friends’ Boss Reveals Chandler & Monica Lived in ‘Home Alone’ House
MJF
5
AEW World Champ MJF on Tough Challenges, Being the Villain & Hollywood