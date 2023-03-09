‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fail Leaves Viewers Gasping

Wheel of Fortune viewers have been stunned by another epic fail from a contestants on the Pat Sajak-hosted gameshow.

During the show on Wednesday (March 8) math tutor Whitney from Memphis, Tennessee, incorrectly guessed “International Gate Line” instead of “International Date Line” under the category “On the Map.”

Her answer left Pat Sajak looking bewildered. “I’m sorry, that’s not right,” he said, seemingly shocked by how she could have said GATE instead of DATE.

At the time Whitney had amassed $6,500. Rival Bradley, who went next, decided to spin instead of solving thew puzzle, before the third contestant finally got it right,

Fans of the show were quick to react online with one saying that Wheel of Fortune is becoming “borderline unwatchable” because contestants keep getting wrong seemingly easy puzzles.

“International Gate Line? What?!?!” said one viewer on a Reddit thread about the episode of the sow. “Imagine if Jeopardy purposely cast people who were bad at trivia. Just embarrassing.”

Another chimed in: “International Gate Line, LMAO!! I’d be mortified.”

While a third added: “How do you not know what the international date line is?’

Some tried to give Whitney the benefit of the doubt. “Maybe it was stage fright, or she was simply thinking of a departure gate at an airport,” said one fan.

It’s not the first time Wheel of Fortune viewers have been shocked by a player’s inability to work out a seemingly simple puzzle.

Last week, as reported by TV Insider, many fans were stunned when a contestant had not heard of the popular bagel filling lox. But others insisted it was a food that was not known everywhere in the United States.

