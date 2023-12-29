‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Makes Incredible ‘Marriage’ Puzzle Blunder

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Newly engaged Gwen Hardy made a massive blunder on Wheel of Fortune, ironically, on a puzzle revolving around marriage proposals.

Hardy, a flight surgeon in the U.S. Navy from Yuma, Arizona, told host Pat Sajak that her boyfriend proposed to her at the top of a mountain in the Alps in the middle of a 100-mile hike. However, wedding bells clearly weren’t on her mind as she took on the legendary, long-running game show.

Under the “Event” category, Hardy was faced with a puzzle that read, “SURPRISE _ARRIA_E PROPOSA_.” With only three letters missing, it seemed like an easy solve, especially given Hardy’s own recent engagement.

But that’s not what happened, as Hardy confidently (but wrongly) answered, “Surprise Carriage Proposal.”

The buzzer sounded and the studio audience groaned as Hardy hung her head in shame, realizing her mistake.

Sajak tried to comfort her, saying, “I know… sometimes you get excited, and your mouth doesn’t say what your brain intended. I’m sorry.”

Fellow contestant Ron Panner, a therapist and amateur magician from Shorewood, Illinois, swooped in with the correct answer, “Surprise Marriage Proposal,” adding further salt to the wound.

“Well, you know you watch the show, and stuff happens like that sometimes,” Sajak said, consoling the embarrassed Hardy. “But here’s the rule, and you know this, Gwen, as a flight surgeon, put that behind you. That’s done, nothing you can do.”

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to Hardy’s huge blunder, many poking fun at the incorrect answer, which occurred during the December 22 episode of the show.

“A surprise carriage proposal is where someone surprises their significant other by proposing during a romantic carriage ride,” quipped one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

“Ok, that might be the worst Wheel miss ever. Surprise Carriage Proposal?” added another fan.

Another wrote, “Lady on Wheel who guessed Surprise Carriage Proposal on Surprise _arria_e Proposa_ helped make me feel real good about myself.”

“Can’t wait for my partner to surprise me with a carriage proposal!” joked another viewer.

“Sorry, I know it’s the holiday season, & not the time to blurt out harsh sentiments, but that woman on Wheel of Fortune…what the hell was she thinking?” said another.

Despite her blunder, Hardy still walked away with $11,150 by the end of the episode, which I’m sure will help with the upcoming wedding.