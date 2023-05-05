It was all going so well for Antoinette Myers from Baltimore when she appeared on Thursday’s (May 4) Wheel of Fortune, and then one wrong vowel ended up costing her big time. Her blunder even seemed to spark one of her rivals to burst out laughing.

Myers was storming through the episode’s Prize Puzzle round, correctly guessing a string of letters in the Song Title category. After guessing four “Ts” for $600 each, she went on to guess nine correct letters in total, which included the purchase of three vowels.

Not only was Myers running the board, but she was also stacking up some incredible prize wedges, including one for $3,500 plus another for $1 million, and the XL wedge, which can double a contestant’s winnings should they make it to the bonus round. In addition, her total puzzle winnings stood at $13,600.

And then it all came crashing down. The puzzle board read “TWO TICKETS TO __R__ISE,” giving Myers a perfect chance to guess the correct answer. Instead, she chose to buy another vowel, selecting “U,” which was incorrect. The buzzer sounded, and Myers let out a disappointed “Ahh” as the studio audience groaned.

Fellow contestant Erica Johnsen swooped in with the correct answer, “TWO TICKETS TO PARADISE,” the 1977 Eddie Money hit, which won her two tickets to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in Hawaii plus $5,000 in cash. This seemed to amuse fellow contestant Mark Dolak, who threw his head back in laughter.

For Myers, she not only lost out on the amazing trip but also all the money she collected during her hot streak. And she also lost control of the $1 million wedge.

“Antoinette you don’t control that million dollars wedge because you didn’t solve the puzzle,” host Pat Sajak told the disappointed contestant. “But the good news is you have that XL. If you do make it to the bonus round, that’s an extra 40 grand to you and maybe 40 for someone at home. I always look for good news; there’s always a pony in there somewhere.”

Unfortunately, Myers didn’t make it to the bonus round, as she ended up losing to Johnsen by just $4,000. As for Johnsen, she succeeded in the bonus round and added a Mercedes Benz SUV to her winnings.

Check out some of the reaction to the massive blunder below.

