‘So Help Me Todd’ Cast Reacts to Shocking Cancellation

Following the shocking news that CBS‘ dramedy series So Help Me Todd has been canceled after two seasons, the cast have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

So Help Me Todd was one of two series canceled by CBS on Friday, April 19. CSI: Vegas also got the boot. Scott Prendergast, the writer and creator of the show, shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram alongside a picture of the CBS logo with a heart in the middle.

“Thank you CBS for the phenomenal opportunity,” Prendergast wrote. “CBS is truly a wonderful place to work. Everyone is so supportive, respectful and SMART. Every single executive I interacted with had only one goal in mind: how do we turn your idea into a great show on CBS? Working on this level, with this scope, with these actors, on these sets, with these writers, with this brilliant crew, this wardrobe, these editors, these composers, these creative executives who care so very much – has been the best professional experience of my life.”

Later in the message he added, “I took a story about me and my Mom and hundreds of people came together to build it into something else, something huge, something beautiful, something funny. Thank you to everyone involved, and to all our viewers. One million thank yous will never be enough.”

He concluded by writing, “Thank you, thank you, thank Todd for you. And goodbye.”

Inga Schlingmann, a series regular, reposted Prendergast’s image on her own Instagram story with a hand heart emoji.

Marcia Gay Harden, star of the beloved CBS series, also took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes group-photo on her story, writing “Thank u to our fantastic crew. So grateful to ALL OF U!”

Harden’s co-star on the show, Skylar Astin, re-shared a photo that was originally posted by the So Help Me Todd Season 2 makeup artist Jennifer Powell.

Alongside two pictures of the cast and crew, she wrote, “Loved this experience on @sohelpmecbs. Thank you @skylarastin #todd and all the great cast and guest stars that brought the scripts to life. Loved our hair and makeup team. A treat to have been apart of season 2.”

There are four remaining epsiodes in Season 2 of So Help Me Todd before the series finale airs on May 16th.

So Help Me Todd, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS