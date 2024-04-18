‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Jokes With Pat Sajak After Losing Out on $100K

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

A Wheel of Fortune contestant quipped back and forth with Pat Sajak on Wednesday night (April 17) after making it to the Bonus Round and losing out on a massive $100,000.

The contestant in question was Brooke Smith, a young woman from Atlanta, Georgia, who told Sajak she’s recorded and watched every episode of Wheel for the past three or four years. She also described herself as an “avid reader,” reading between 50 to 100 books a year.

Smith proved to have more than just book smarts as she took on Adam Williams from McKinney, Texas, and Samantha Hanna from St. Louis, Missouri, even though things didn’t start off too hot.

After the Mystery Round, Smith trailed her opponents with $3,000 compared to Hannah’s $3,100 and Williams’ $12,050.

However, Smith clawed back into the game during the Express Round, where she bagged herself $9,100 and a trip to The Crane Resort in Barbados worth $12,190.

Smith continued her success from that point forward, winning the episode with $28,290 and advancing to the Bonus Round.

She selected the category “What Are You Doing?” along with the additional letters “C, D, H, A, and G.”

This left her with a three-word puzzle that read “_ _ S T _ N G / A / _ _ D E _.”

Smith struggled to come up with the answer, incorrectly guessing, “Basting a…” before the timer ran out.

Vanna White then revealed the correct answer as “Posting A Video,” while Sajak sarcastically quipped, “Afterwards, it’s easy to see.”

Taking the ribbing in good spirits, Smith retorted, “Of course… Posting a video, Pat,” pretending she’d gotten the answer correct.

“Let me check with the judges. Was that too late?” Sajak replied, adding, “Your parents taught you might as well take a chance.”

The long-time host then opened the prize envelope, which revealed Smith missed out on the $100,000 grand prize. That makes it back-to-back Wednesdays where a contestant has lost their chance at $100K.

“Always disappointing to see,” Sajak said before complimenting Smith on her gameplay. “You were terrific!”

Did you figure out this puzzle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.