Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

If you’re a fan of the hit ABC drama series 9-1-1, chances are that you’re eagerly anticipating a Buck and Eddie romance. And if that’s the case, it seems like you’re in luck, because actor Oliver Stark, who plays Evan “Buck” Buckley on the show, just revealed that he is also on board with this idea.

“I’m open to it. You know, there’s obviously stuff there and there’s a chemistry between us,” Stark said on the latest episode of the Zach Sang Show. “Yeah, if it goes there then I think it would be [something I would do].”

Stark has been portraying Buck, a firefighter at Station 118 of the Los Angeles Fire Department, since Season 1. Fans of the show were first introduced to Eddie Diaz (played by Ryan Guzman) when he joined the station on Season 2. The two characters became quick friends, but remained strictly platonic throughout the course of the show.

During Season 7, fans were shocked when Buck had his first same-sex kiss with LAFD helicopter pilot Tommy (played by Lou Ferrigno Jr.). But the question on everyone’s mind is, now that Buck is exploring his bisexuality, does this mean that he and Eddie will start a romantic relationship?

“It works two ways, right? I definitely see that as a potential story,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with Eddie’s character. But then I also think you have to tread carefully because I don’t want to tell this story where [a] guy comes out and now all his male friends are like ‘Aw, so what you got a crush on me?’ Like, I want to be careful of telling that story.”

It’s clear that Stark wants to exercise caution when telling Buck’s story regardless of Eddie’s involvement.

“I get asked, ‘Will it happen?’’ [all the time], not, ‘Do I want it to happen?'” Stark shared. “But when people ask me, ‘Is it going to happen?’ I’m always like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t write the show.’ But as far as ‘Do I want it to?’ I also don’t know. Certainly, I’m open to it if that’s what [showrunner] Tim [Minear] decides [is] the most honest way to continue telling the story.”

Do you think Buck and Eddie will finally be together? Let us know in the comments below!

9-1-1, New Episodes Return, Thursday, May 2, 8/7c, ABC