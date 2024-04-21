‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark on Exploring Buck & Eddie Romance: ‘I’m Open to It’

Kaila Stang
Comments
Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman — '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 2
Disney/Chris Willard

If you’re a fan of the hit ABC drama series 9-1-1, chances are that you’re eagerly anticipating a Buck and Eddie romance. And if that’s the case, it seems like you’re in luck, because actor Oliver Stark, who plays Evan “Buck” Buckley on the show, just revealed that he is also on board with this idea.

“I’m open to it. You know, there’s obviously stuff there and there’s a chemistry between us,” Stark said on the latest episode of the Zach Sang Show“Yeah, if it goes there then I think it would be [something I would do].”

Stark has been portraying Buck, a firefighter at Station 118 of the Los Angeles Fire Department, since Season 1. Fans of the show were first introduced to Eddie Diaz (played by Ryan Guzman) when he joined the station on Season 2. The two characters became quick friends, but remained strictly platonic throughout the course of the show.

During Season 7, fans were shocked when Buck had his first same-sex kiss with LAFD helicopter pilot Tommy (played by Lou Ferrigno Jr.). But the question on everyone’s mind is, now that Buck is exploring his bisexuality, does this mean that he and Eddie will start a romantic relationship?

‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark Slams Fans Hating on Buck's Bisexuality
Related

‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark Slams Fans Hating on Buck's Bisexuality

“It works two ways, right? I definitely see that as a potential story,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with Eddie’s character. But then I also think you have to tread carefully because I don’t want to tell this story where [a] guy comes out and now all his male friends are like ‘Aw, so what you got a crush on me?’ Like, I want to be careful of telling that story.”

It’s clear that Stark wants to exercise caution when telling Buck’s story regardless of Eddie’s involvement.

“I get asked, ‘Will it happen?’’ [all the time], not, ‘Do I want it to happen?'” Stark shared. “But when people ask me, ‘Is it going to happen?’ I’m always like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t write the show.’ But as far as ‘Do I want it to?’ I also don’t know. Certainly, I’m open to it if that’s what [showrunner] Tim [Minear] decides [is] the most honest way to continue telling the story.”

Do you think Buck and Eddie will finally be together? Let us know in the comments below!

9-1-1, New Episodes Return, Thursday, May 2, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1 - ABC

9-1-1 where to stream

9-1-1

Lou Ferrigno Jr.

Oliver Stark

Ryan Guzman

Tim Minear

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'CSI: Vegas' and 'So Help Me Todd'
1
‘CSI: Vegas’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’ Canceled at CBS
Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in 'Baby Reindeer'
2
Is ‘Baby Reindeer’ Based on a True Story?
Nicola Coughlan compares the friendships of 'Bridgerton' and 'Big Mood'
3
Nicola Coughlan Weighs in on ‘Big Mood’ & ‘Bridgerton’s Friendship Statuses
Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Episode 5
4
Who’s Preparing to Get Married in the ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 5 Finale?
Joel McHale and guest star Thomas Lennon kissing a beagle in the episode of Animal Control
5
‘Animal Control’ Cast Dishes on Working With Furry & Feathered Guest Stars