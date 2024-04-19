Director Andrew Jarecki is back with more Robert Durst revelations in The Jinx — Part Two. The sequel docuseries premieres on April 21 on HBO and promises new twists and turns in this already infamous true-crime story.

The Jinx — Part Two is a new six-episode continuation of the groundbreaking Emmy-winning documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst from 2015. The original series featured Durst’s stunning confession on a hot mic. “You’re caught,” he said to himself in a bathroom, seemingly forgetting about his microphone. “Killed them all, of course.” Part 2 will show the aftermath of this revelation.

In it, the filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst’s prison calls, and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happened in the years since The Jinx first came out.

Robert Durst was arrested and tried for the murder of Susan Berman in 2021.

Durst murdered his first wife, wife, Kathleen McCormack, in the 1980s; his best friend, journalist and screenwriter Susan Berman, in 2000; and his neighbor, Morris Black, in 2001. Durst was acquitted in the Black trial despite admitting to having chopped up the body, and the Berman case has been a cold case for all these years.

Jarecki took Durst’s confession to the authorities shortly after filming, and that help the FBI create a case against the real estate tycoon. The night before The Jinx finale aired on HBO, Durst was arrested by the FBI in New Orleans for Berman’s murder. The finale contained Durst’s confession to all three crimes. His shocking arrest the day before made the finale an unmissable television event.

Durst consented to the lengthy interviews conducted for The Jinx. It was his handwriting on two letters addressed to Beverly Hills, and Jarecki’s request that he identify which of the two contained his actual handwriting, that made Durst go to the bathroom and say those infamous words.

Durst was tried for Berman’s murder in 2021. The prosecutors argued that Durst killed Berman before she could report the true details of his wife’s disappearance. He was found guilty of first-degree murder on September 17, 2021, and the 77-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

Robert Durst died in 2022.

A criminal complaint about Durst’s involvement in Kathie’s disappearance was filed in New York after the Berman trial, but Durst died before this case could see its day in court.

Durst died on January 10, 2022 in a prison hospital at the age of 78 after having served just one year in jail. He died of cardiac arrest.

Is Robert Durst in The Jinx — Part 2?

Despite his death in 2022, there will be plenty of Durst seen in The Jinx — Part 2. His recorded prison calls will be heard in episodes, some of which are video recordings, and there is footage of interrogations that took place after his arrest in New Orleans.