Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

As much as we’d love to see an FBIs crossover wedding—John Boyd and Shantel VanSanten are now on different shows, with Nina now part of the Fugitive Task Force on Most Wanted, so it could happen!—that’s not what’s in store for one of the spinoffs this spring.

Because while VanSanten did tease to TV Insider, “There’s some bells on the horizon for some lucky winner in the finale of Most Wanted,” she wasn’t talking about her own character.

Rather, as CBS’ official description of the finale, “Powderfinger,” airing May 21, reveals, it’s Ray (Edwin Hodge) who will be preparing to celebrate a major life milestone with his wedding to Cora (Caroline Harris) approaching. As for the case, the team will be busy racing to catch the culprit threatening Manhattan with a dirty bomb. Let’s hope that doesn’t interfere with the wedding! (And even if it does, unless Ray or Cora is killed, there’s always next season, since the drama has already been renewed.)

It was at the end of the last episode, “The Return,” that Ray proposed to Cora, where they had their first kiss and date. “Ever since I met you, you made my life better. I stopped thinking about myself, started thinking about us more,” he told her. “You’re brilliant, beautiful, and you’re an amazing mother. And for all of those reasons, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.” He then got down on one knee and proposed. After she said yes, his father (Steven Williams) and her son, Caleb (Ja’ Siah Young), joined them—and captured it on video!

But we can’t help but be worried because as tends to happen on dramas on TV, when things are going well, tragedy could very well strike. And for all we know, it may not even be tied to the case. It would be just like a finale for the team to think everything’s wrapped up in a bow and they can celebrate only for something to happen in the final moments.

What are you hoping to see in the finale? Let us know in the comments section, below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5 Finale, Tuesday, May 21, 10/9c, CBS