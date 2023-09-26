‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Contestant’s Epic Last Letter Fail

A Wheel of Fortune contestant left many viewers with their jaws on the floor on Monday (September 25) after giving a wrong answer to a puzzle that was practically spelled out for her.

Jessica Washington, who works at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport in procurement and innovation, was faced with a puzzle under the “What are you doing?” category that read “DINING IN THE DINING _ AR.”

With only one letter missing, it seemed like a sure thing. “I’d like to solve it, Pat,” Washington told host Pat Sajak. But then she gave the answer, “Dining in the dining JAR.”

“No,” Sajak said as the next contestant picked a “C” and completed the correct answer, “Dining in a dining car.”

Fans were stunned by Washington’s incorrect guess and took to social media to share their thoughts.

“Dining in the dining jar sent my jaw to the floor… I was rooting for you Jessica!” wrote one viewer on Twitter/X.

“This woman said Dining in the Dining JAR on Wheel of Fortune. wtf is a DINING JAR SISTEREN ?” added another.

“Dining in the dining jar?! These people are morons!” said another fan.

“New season of Wheel of Fortune but still some unfathomable responses. When have you ever heard the term “dining in the dining jar” before tonight? An epic of epic fails,” wrote one viewer.

Others poked fun, with one viewer quipping, “Hand caught in the Dining Jar,” and another joking, “Please!!! Do not approach me, or otherwise bother me while I am dining in the dining jar.”

However, Washington did have her defenders, noting that a lot of people never travel by train so maybe the puzzle wasn’t so obvious, especially to someone under pressure on TV. As one fan wrote, “To be fair, I’m pretty sure the last time anyone dined in the dining car was 1954.”

Despite Washington’s flub, she clearly enjoyed her experience on the show. She even posted on social media that playing Wheel of Fortune was a dream of hers.

“If you know me you know I love, Wheel of Fortune! This was an experience of a lifetime filled with laughs! I am beyond blessed, I literally ask and it’s given,” she wrote on her Instagram page.