‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Mercilessly Mock Contestant’s Hilariously Wrong Answer

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune viewers were left feeling “second-hand embarrassment” during Tuesday’s (December 11) episode after a contestant gave a fantastical wrong answer.

Gishma Tabari from Encino, California, who revealed she had a Disney-themed bridal shower earlier in the episode, was the contestant at the center of the drama as she attempted to answer a puzzle under the “Show Biz” category during the Triple Toss-Up round.

The three-word puzzle read, “TH _ _ RITI _ S _ GR _ E,” to which Tabari guessed, “The British Ogre.”

Even host Pat Sajak seemed taken aback by the incorrect guess, as he could be heard off-camera asking Tabari to repeat herself. Once again, Tabari said, “The British Ogre.”

“Uh, no,” Sajak said as the round continued.

Eventually, fellow contestant Lora Stamps, a nurse from Magnolia, Arkansas, jumped in and gave the correct answer, “The Critics Agree,” leaving Tabari embarrassed.

Fans were left in stitches by Tabari’s guess and took to social media to share their thoughts.

“This woman just guessed this puzzle as The British Ogre dying laughing so many British Ogres in show biz,” wrote one viewer.

This woman just guessed this puzzle as The British Ogre dying laughing so many British Ogres in show biz #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/2ooImWepDn — CoL* (@littleruk) December 13, 2023

“Oi, you best be off my swamp, mate, before I get properly cheesed off!” -The British Ogre,” quipped another fan.

“Oi, you best be off my swamp, mate, before I get properly cheesed off!” -The British Ogre #wheeloffortune — Emily (@iamem89) December 13, 2023

“OK, the puzzle was clearly THE CRITICS AGREE but to be honest I prefer THE BRITISH OGRE because the puzzles could use some more wacky originality sometimes,” said another.

OK, the puzzle was clearly THE CRITICS AGREE but to be honest I prefer THE BRITISH OGRE because the puzzles could use some more wacky originality sometimes.#WheelOfFortune — Pasha Paterson (@zer0bandwidth) December 13, 2023

“This girl guessed “The British Ogre” on wheel of fortune and the second hand embarrassment was overwhelming. She wouldn’t even look at the camera for a sec I feel bad but man that s*** was funny,” added one commenter.

This girl guessed “The British Ogre” on wheel of fortune and the second hand embarrassment was overwhelming. She wouldn’t even look at the camera for a sec I feel bad but man that shit was funny — Thumser (@JeffreyThumser) December 13, 2023

In the end, neither Tabari nor Stamps made it to the Bonus Round, as fellow contestant Rob Copland, from Ipswich, Massachusetts, took the lead. However, Copland failed to figure out the Bonus Round puzzle, though he came close, missing just the last word in “A Quart of Juice.”

Check out more reaction to the ogre blunder below.

The British Ogre sounds like a cool band name. #WheelofFortune — ᴊᴇʀᴇᴍʏ ᴊᴀᴍᴍ (@NaskarrKid) December 13, 2023

@johnkriesel The British Ogre? Is that Meatsauce’s cousin? — skol (@M91wheel) December 13, 2023

“THE BRITISH OGRE” was an actual guess pic.twitter.com/0LSF0sLbTZ — Matt Busche (@mrbusche) December 13, 2023

we’ve got wheel of fortune on the double box and the category was “show biz” and this lady answered the british ogre https://t.co/XonAPArIDQ — chuba (@MostCrucified) December 13, 2023