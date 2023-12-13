‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Mercilessly Mock Contestant’s Hilariously Wrong Answer

Wheel of Fortune viewers were left feeling “second-hand embarrassment” during Tuesday’s (December 11) episode after a contestant gave a fantastical wrong answer.

Gishma Tabari from Encino, California, who revealed she had a Disney-themed bridal shower earlier in the episode, was the contestant at the center of the drama as she attempted to answer a puzzle under the “Show Biz” category during the Triple Toss-Up round.

The three-word puzzle read, “TH _   _ RITI _ S   _ GR _ E,” to which Tabari guessed, “The British Ogre.”

Even host Pat Sajak seemed taken aback by the incorrect guess, as he could be heard off-camera asking Tabari to repeat herself. Once again, Tabari said, “The British Ogre.”

“Uh, no,” Sajak said as the round continued.

Eventually, fellow contestant Lora Stamps, a nurse from Magnolia, Arkansas, jumped in and gave the correct answer, “The Critics Agree,” leaving Tabari embarrassed.

Fans were left in stitches by Tabari’s guess and took to social media to share their thoughts.

“This woman just guessed this puzzle as The British Ogre dying laughing so many British Ogres in show biz,” wrote one viewer.

“Oi, you best be off my swamp, mate, before I get properly cheesed off!” -The British Ogre,” quipped another fan.

“OK, the puzzle was clearly THE CRITICS AGREE but to be honest I prefer THE BRITISH OGRE because the puzzles could use some more wacky originality sometimes,” said another.

“This girl guessed “The British Ogre” on wheel of fortune and the second hand embarrassment was overwhelming. She wouldn’t even look at the camera for a sec I feel bad but man that s*** was funny,” added one commenter.

In the end, neither Tabari nor Stamps made it to the Bonus Round, as fellow contestant Rob Copland, from Ipswich, Massachusetts, took the lead. However, Copland failed to figure out the Bonus Round puzzle, though he came close, missing just the last word in “A Quart of Juice.”

Check out more reaction to the ogre blunder below.

