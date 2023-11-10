‘Wheel of Fortune’: See Pat Sajak React After Contestant’s Massive Puzzle Fail

A Wheel of Fortune participant stumbled over a puzzle centered on various bowling terms during the November 9 episode.

Matthew Rice’s answer veered wildly off course, with no word aligning with the correct answer. The military training instructor and father-of-four encountered this entertaining mishap while spinning the Wheel of Fortune puzzle under the category “Fun and Games.”

Wheel of Fortune November 9 2023 Puzzle

ABC

Matthew’s guess, ‘Stripes, Stars and Butter Balls,’ left host Pat Sajak amused, stating, ‘This may surprise you, but that’s not correct.’ Matthew humorously acknowledged the error, ‘Yes, I recognize that.’ Fans took to the internet to share their amusement, labeling it the ‘best mess-up’ and expressing the need to rewind the moment.

The next contestant, Ashley, solved it correctly as “Strikes, Spares, and Gutter Balls,” subsequently winning the game.

However, Sajak wasn’t done with the moment as he turned to the audience and said: “Two things you need to know: do not go bowling with Matthew. Number two, Ashley’s going to St. Martin.”

Check out a clip of the moment below.

People on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) took Sajak’s lead and ridiculed the military man for his botched work on top of his loss on the show.

“My boy on Wheel of Fortune just said “Stripes, Stars, and Butter Bars” instead of “Strikes, Spares, and Gutter Balls” Bro WHAT!!” one user said.

“Matthew deserved to lose with that RIDICULOUS solve!” another user noted.

However, not all the responses were negative or made fun of him. Others found the moment to be humorous.

“I want the STRIPES, STARS AND BUTTER BALLS missolve to go viral- I don’t know about you,” a user noted.

Check the reaction of the users on X below.

