Justin Hartley's Greatest TV Hits — From 'Smallville' to 'The Young and the Restless'

Justin Hartley in 'Smallville,' 'The Young and the Restless,' and 'Mistresses'
Justin Hartley may be a leading success on CBS‘s Tracker, and a fan-favorite from This Is Us, but the actor has played a number of roles over the years on some of TV’s most beloved shows.

Whether it’s his early soaps turn in Passisons or notable run on Smallville, Hartley has quite the filmography. Scroll down for a closer look at his most memorable roles.

Passions (2002–06)

On the campy NBC daytime show, Nicholas Foxworth Crane had a “heart of gold” but no shirt. “They’d have me with no shirt walking around a hospital for three weeks. It was ridiculous, but I loved it,” says Hartley.

Smallville (2006–11)

As Oliver Queen (aka Green Arrow) on the CW drama, Hartley “learned how to work really long hours and through nights, a lot of stunt work and how to ride a motorcycle.”

Revenge (2013–14)

“I love that he was given up for adoption for reasons [he thought he knew], and the truth was totally different,” says Hartley of Patrick Osbourne, the long-lost son of Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe) on ABC’s drama.

Mistresses (2014–16)

Plastic surgeon Scott Trosman arrived on the ABC series to woo Josslyn Carver (Jes Macallan) with a particular fetish. “He noticed that women liked shoes, and he liked women, and so…he would buy one high heel in every size.”

The Young and the Restless (2014–16)

Adam Newman came with bonuses, such as working “with the great Eric Braeden [who plays Victor Newman] three or four times a week.”

