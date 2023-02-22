A Wheel of Fortune contestant failed so spectacularly on Monday’s (February 20) episode that it caused a studio audience member to break the show’s “keep quiet” during gameplay rule.

The contestant, named Khushi, was participating in the show’s “Teen Week” when she was one letter away from winning a trip to Antigua. In the Food & Drink category, the board spelled out “FRE_H TROPICAL FRUIT.” All Khushi needed to do was say the letter “S.”

Whether it was confusion or the pressure of the moment, Khushi seemingly went blank. “Solve it or spin it, or… but do something quickly,” said long-time Wheel host Pat Sajak as the struggling contestant seemed stuck on what to do.

Khushi decided to spin again and landed on the $650 prize mark. Again, she just needed to pick the letter “S” to win big. But when Sajak asked her to name a letter, that is not what she said.

“I’ll go with a G,” Khushi said as the “wrong answer” buzzer sounded. The answer was so shocking that it caused an audience member to audibly yell, “What?!” Other members of the crowd groaned in disbelief.

Fellow contestant Juliana swooped in after Khushi to get the correct answer, picking the letter “S” and solving the “Fresh Tropical Fruit” puzzle to win the round.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard a single audience member audibly have such a violent reaction on Wheel of Fortune, as this lady did when a poor contestant called a G in “Fresh,”” tweeted one viewer alongside a clip of the moment in question.

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a single audience member audibly have such a violent reaction on Wheel of Fortune, as this lady did when a poor contestant called a G in “Fresh”. pic.twitter.com/FiFWTNlphM — Chad Mosher (@ChadMosher) February 21, 2023

“A “G”??? Really?!” wrote another flabbergasted fan. “I’ll remember this day next time I go to the grocery store and I cross “FREGH TROPICAL FRUIT” off my grocery list,” joked another.

However, others were willing to cut Khushi some slack. “She blanked out. It happens to the best of us,” commented one viewer. “Well, I can tell you first hand that it’s much different when you’re actually on a game show under pressure vs. thinking comfortably on your couch,” wrote another.

Hopefully, Khushi can get over this monumental fail; after all, tomorrow is a new day to make a fregh start.

