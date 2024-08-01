‘Fire Country’ Season 3: Leven Rambin Joins as Ex-Con & More Details

Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

It’s almost time to head back into the California wilderness once more because Fire Country is returning to CBS for Season 3 this fall. Already, things are starting to heat up with the new season of the series with new faces joining the fold and details about what fans might expect coming out of the woodwork.

Here’s a look at everything we know so far.

When does Fire Country Season 3 premiere?

The show premieres as part of CBS’s fall Fridays lineup, starting October 18 at 9/8c, following the Season 6 premiere of S.W.A.T. and preceding the last stretch of episodes for Blue Bloods.

Who will star in Fire Country Season 3?

Fans can expect the regular cast to return including Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez, Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, and Billy Burke as Vince Leone. It’s also likely Michael Trucco will return as Uncle Luke.

Leven Rambin, who previously starred in series like True Detective and films like The Hunger Games, joins the cast of Season 3 as Audrey, a former fire camp inmate, per TV Line. She is described as gritty but empathetic and talented with music.

Where did Fire Country Season 2 leave off?

The big cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale was the question of whether Gabriela decided to go through with her wedding to Diego, after Bode decided not to interrupt the nuptials. Meanwhile, Manny evaded arrest long enough to walk Gabriela down the aisle but soon after surrendered to authorities.

Meanwhile, Eve declined to leave her post as Three Rock captain after an offer from Luke, and a blast from the past, Jake’s high school friend Rick, revealed he may be Genevieve’s father.

What will happen in Fire Country Season 3?

Fans can expect Max’s attempt to join Cal Fire to be a big part of Season 3. Executive producer Tia Napolitano told TV Insider, “I think we’re going to toy a lot with that next season, of him walking the line of what’s dangerous and what isn’t, what’s addiction and what isn’t. Are all firefighters adrenaline junkies? Does it run in the family? Is it unique to Bode? What does freedom look like to him? We’ll really question it every step of the way as he fights to become a firefighter.”

At the same time, she promised the mood might be a little lighter this go-round, saying, “Really with Bode out, it’s dialing up the joy and the fun and the levity. It’s living a lot in what a 30-year-old person who isn’t incarcerated is able to do. It’s going to feel like a lot of wish fulfillment and we’ll complicate it, but it’s something we wanted since the pilot, so the audience is really going to get to enjoy it.”

Napolitano also promised that open-ended questions about Gabriela’s wedding decision will be answered in the Season 3 premiere, while others, like Gen’s parentage, will also be explored next season.

