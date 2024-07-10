The Rookie may not be returning for its seventh season until the midseason, but the network has already announced two new recurring characters.

When the drama returns, the LAPD will be welcoming two new rookies, played by Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher, who will be recurring guest stars.

Augustine will play Miles, who, as a Texas transfer, is considered a “rookie” despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher’s Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action—something that doesn’t come naturally to him. While Augustine has roles in shows like Godfather of Harlem, All American, Criminal Minds, and others, this will be Keleher’s TV debut.

With these two new characters, it sounds like Eric Winter should be getting what he told TV Insider he expects to see for Tim in Season 7. “I do know Tim is going to be back in his good old-fashioned training officer style, doing what fans I think loved early on and the way that Bradford does it with new rookies, and I think that’ll be very fun,” he shared. “I’m excited to get back in the field in that sort of role as a true training officer, not just to partner with Aaron [Tru Valentino] or with Lucy or whoever, but he’s out there to try to train and make the next generation of police better. So I think that’s going to be exciting to see him out there in that element.”

The Rookie ended its sixth season with three villains out there who could pose threats to our favorite characters: Monica (Bridget Regan), Oscar (Matthew Glave), and Jason (Steve Kazee). “I think Jason’s probably the most immediate problem. I can’t necessarily comment on Oscar and Monica yet, but I think obviously Jason is the one with the most specific, the most harmful intent towards anybody on our show at the moment,” executive producer Alexi Hawley told us after the finale.

Because that wasn’t “a cliffhanger per se,” he added, “we don’t have to come back the second after we left, which is kind of what we had to do going into Season 6. But it’s within a week or two that we’ll come back, time-wise.”

The Rookie, Season 7, Midseason, ABC